Padres play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (1-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-3)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Padres: Matt Waldron (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 44-37 at home a season ago. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

St. Louis went 71-91 overall and 36-45 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

