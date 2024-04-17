Live Radio
Home » Sports » Michael King's no-hit bid…

Michael King’s no-hit bid for the Padres broken up in 7th against Brewers

The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Padres pitcher Michael King had his no-hit bid against the Brewers broken up Wednesday in the seventh inning on Willy Adames’ single.

King, 28, who is 2-0, had struck out nine batters and walked two, both in the second inning. He had thrown 72 pitches.

The Padres and Brewers were tied at 0-0 in the middle of the eighth inning.

King gave up four earned runs in five innings in his previous start, April 12 at the Dodgers. On April 6, he threw seven scoreless innings in a win at the Giants, giving up four hits and striking out four.

King was a Yankee from 2019 through 2023. He was 4-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 2023, making nine starts in 49 appearances. The Padres acquired him in a seven-player trade in December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up