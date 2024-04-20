Owusu, Johnson spark Toronto to 1-0 victory over Revolution

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Owusu scored midway through the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up in Toronto…

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Owusu scored midway through the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up in Toronto FC’s 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Owusu, making his fifth start, found the net in the 66th minute to give Johnson the only goal he would need. Owusu’s three previous goals this season came as a substitute.

Johnson stopped three shots in each half for Toronto (4-4-1), which snapped a three-match losing streak.

Henrich Ravas had seven saves for New England (1-6-1).

Toronto got off to a 3-1-1 start with four clean sheets, including a 1-0 victory over the Revolution in early March. Johnson was injured after that and had allowed seven goals in two starts since returning.

The Revolution’s Tomás Chancalay is still looking for his first goal this season after scoring six times in 11 appearances last season. He entered play with 33 shots, the third highest total in the league, and added three more after subbing in for Nacho Gil in the 72nd minute.

New England has been shut out three times this season and has not scored multiple goals in any match under first-year coach Caleb Porter. The Revs posted a 2-0-1 mark in its last three visits to Toronto.

Toronto travels to play Orlando City on Saturday. New England returns home to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

