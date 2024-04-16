Outfielder Tommy Pham finalizes minor league deal with slumping White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Pham has found a home, finalizing a minor league deal with the slumping Chicago White Sox…

The 36-year-old Pham will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, giving him some time to ramp up before joining the White Sox.

Pham hit .256 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs in 129 games last season. He was traded from the New York Mets to Arizona on Aug. 1, and he helped the Diamondbacks make a surprising run to the World Series.

He hit .279 with three homers and four RBIs in 16 postseason games in 2023.

“He’s got a track record in this game, and he’s a really good hitter,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s got the ability to control the strike zone. … He’s got an edge to him that I really like.”

The White Sox have lost five in a row and 10 of 11 overall — part of a franchise-worst 2-14 start. They have scored a major league-low 34 runs so far.

Chicago’s game against Kansas City on Tuesday night was postponed by rain.

Pham was selected by St. Louis in the 16th round of the 2006 amateur draft. He broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2014.

Pham is a .259 hitter with 130 homers and 431 RBIs over 10 seasons in the majors, also playing for Tampa Bay, San Diego, Cincinnati and Boston.

