Orlando City ties Montreal 2-2 on Angulo’s stoppage-time goal.

MONTREAL (AP) — Iván Angulo scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Orlando City to a 2-2 draw with CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Angulo’s first goal of the season came after Ariel Lassiter scored to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute.

Montreal (3-3-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when Mason Toye used an assist from Samuel Piette to score his first goal of the season in his first start and third appearance.

Facundo Torres pulled Orlando City (2-3-3) even in the 22nd minute on a penalty kick. Torres notched his first goal of the campaign with a left-footed shot to the top left corner of the net. The PK came after Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois was hit with a yellow card. It was Torres’ 31st career goal with Orlando City, tying him with Nani for second most in club history. Cyle Larin tops the list with 44.

Lassiter used Sunusi Ibrahim’s first assist of the season to score for the second straight week.

Martin Ojeda and Duncan McGuire, who both subbed in in the second half, notched assists on Angulo’s equalizer.

Pedro Gallese, who was aiming for his 50th MLS victory, finished with three saves for Orlando City.

Sirois did not save a shot for Montreal.

Montreal, which opened the season with six straight matches on the road, beat Cincinnati last week in its home opener.

Montreal leads the all-time series 9-8-5, including a 5-3-2 mark at home. The two clubs opened the season with a scoreless draw in Orlando.

Orlando City returns home to play Toronto FC on Saturday. Montreal hits the road to play the defending-champion Columbus Crew on Saturday.

