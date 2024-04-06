Oft-injured Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story goes on the 10-day injured list with dislocated shoulder

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list after dislocating…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list after dislocating his left shoulder while making a diving stop on Mike Trout’s hit Friday night.

Boston recalled infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to take the roster spot of Story, who has been beset by injuries since joining the Red Sox two seasons ago.

Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow declined to say when Story is likely to return, saying the club needs more information. Breslow also didn’t know whether Story will need surgery.

Story will be re-examined in Boston on Monday.

“It’s early, and we still have more information to gather, but more than anything, you just feel for Trevor and the road that he’s taken to get back here and to put himself in a position to impact our club,” Breslow said. “In addition to how it affects our team, obviously he’s a guy that wants to be out there and is super-competitive and is tired of the injuries.”

The 31-year-old Story had an MRI exam on Saturday revealing the dislocation, which occurred when the two-time All-Star hit the ground hard while making a backhand stop on Trout’s single in the fourth inning of Boston’s 8-6 victory. Story was left writhing in pain on the outfield grass after landing with most of his body weight on his shoulder.

Story started each of Boston’s first eight games this season, finally getting back to normal after two seasons filled with injury woes since he left Colorado for a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox in March 2022.

Story played in just 94 games in 2022 after missing significant time with injuries to his right hand and left foot. He appeared in only 43 games last season after recovering from major offseason surgery on his right elbow.

Story was downbeat in the Boston clubhouse after the game, and Breslow said the shortstop was disappointed after his MRI exam.

“I can see his reaction right now to knowing that he’s going to be on the IL and see that he’s an incredible teammate and someone who’s deeply invested in this team, in this organization, and it’s tough to see,” Breslow said. “I don’t want to speak for him, but my sense is he takes a lot of pride in being out there.”

Pablo Reyes started at shortstop for Boston on Saturday against the Angels. The 26-year-old Hamilton largely struggled in his major league debut last season, going for 4 for 33 and making two errors during his first 15 games.

