Nice scores three as lax defending against costs Lorient

NICE, France (AP) — Nice beat Lorient 3-0 to record just its second win in eight French league games and send the visitor to second to last on the table on Friday.

Poor defending away from home cost Lorient dear and not for the first time this season. The Brittany club has conceded at least one goal in each of its last 14 away games.

A mix up in the Lorient midfield allowed Morgan Sanson to stride forward and open the scoring midway through the first half. Jérémie Boga made it two seven minutes into the second period with a low drive off a defender on the goal-line.

Substitute Evan Guessand scored with two minutes remaining to complete the rout.

The result left Lorient only four points ahead of last-placed Clermont. Lorient was below Metz on goal difference.

Nice was fifth.

