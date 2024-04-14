NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Justin Ashley; 3.…

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Final Finish Order Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Terry Totten; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Billy Torrence; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Shawn Reed; 14. Jasmine Salinas; 15. Krista Baldwin.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Chad Green; 9. Jeff Diehl; 10. Steven Densham; 11. John Force; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Blake Alexander; 15. Cruz Pedregon; 16. Daniel Wilkerson.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Jerry Tucker; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Brandon Foster; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. David Cuadra; 8. Eric Latino; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Cristian Cuadra; 11. Aaron Stanfield; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Sienna Wildgust; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Troy Coughlin Jr..

Final Results Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta, 3.715 seconds, 333.58 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.745 seconds, 333.82 mph and Steve Torrence, 3.745 seconds, 334.40 mph and Tony Stewart, 3.769 seconds, 324.51 mph.

Funny Car

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.915, 329.75 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.904, 318.77 and Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.902, 333.00 and Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.895, 328.54.

Pro Stock

Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.616, 207.18 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.617, 206.35 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 7.045, 205.94 and Brandon Foster, Camaro, foul.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Shawn Cowie, 5.200, 279.67 def. Prescott Dean, 5.291, 274.61 and Jackie Fricke, 5.425, 257.58 and Mike Coughlin, 5.314, 271.84.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.486, 266.69 def. Madison Gordon, Camaro, 5.477, 267.96 and Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.525, 263.87 and Hunter Jones, Camaro, 5.553, 262.59.

Competition Eliminator

Cody Lane, chevy Cavalier, 8.436, 154.90 def. Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.579, 210.83.

Super Stock

Grant Singer, Chevy Camaro, 9.063, 148.25 def. Don Keen, Ford Mustang, 10.513, 125.65.

Stock Eliminator

Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.375, 120.74 def. Joe Sorensen, Camaro, 11.256, 114.18.

Super Comp

Phil Unruh, Dragster, 9.089, 176.81 def. Bill Dennis, Dragster, 9.078, 185.82.

Super Gas

Michael Boner, Ford Thunderbird, 10.055, 167.47 def. Steve Parsons, Chevy Camaro, 10.036, 164.45.

Top Sportsman

Aaron Steinkey, Chevy Camaro, 6.659, 195.34 def. Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.188, 191.95.

Top Dragster

Cody Webber, Dragster, 6.524, 211.63 def. Stan Essery, Dragster, 6.094, 229.82.

Factory Stock Showdown

Ricky Hord, Chevy Camaro, 7.890, 174.03 def. David Janac, Camaro, 7.986, 172.67 and Scott Libersher, Camaro, 10.926, 100.92 and Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, 12.315, 80.85;

Factory XGreg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.121, 192.77 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Challenger, 7.370, 191.16.

Round-by-Round Results Top Fuel First Round

Brittany Force, 3.750, 335.90 and Josh Hart, 3.957, 275.96 def. Billy Torrence, 4.094, 219.44 and Jasmine Salinas, 4.666, 162.33; Clay Millican, 3.773, 335.57 and Tony Stewart, 3.773, 319.29 def. Antron Brown, 3.807, 315.42 and Krista Baldwin, DQ; Justin Ashley, 3.777, 329.18 and Terry Totten, 3.911, 284.39 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.109, 260.06 and Shawn Reed, 4.197, 252.10; Doug Kalitta, 3.728, 335.32 and Steve Torrence, 3.766, 332.26 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.945, 282.30.

Semifinals

Stewart, 3.754, 322.42 and Ashley, 3.798, 298.01 def. Millican, 3.789, 336.23 and Totten, 4.052, 248.16; Kalitta, 3.751, 336.65 and S. Torrence, 3.777, 333.00 def. Force, 3.776, 331.94 and Hart, 3.796, 328.78;

Final

Kalitta, 3.715, 333.58 def. Ashley, 3.745, 333.82, S. Torrence, 3.745, 334.40 and Stewart, 3.769, 324.51.

Funny Car First Round

Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.289, 222.88 and J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.356, 257.43 def. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.637, 216.27 and Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 7.286, 118.58; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.922, 329.91 and Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.056, 316.90 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.165, 257.63 and Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 6.059, 112.15; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.916, 322.58 and Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.945, 326.71 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 3.995, 316.67 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.178, 237.30; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.920, 333.08 and Chad Green, Mustang, 3.972, 305.22 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.064, 309.49 and Paul Lee, Charger, 4.137, 265.90;

Semifinals

Capps, 3.932, 331.04 and Hagan, 3.938, 327.19 def. Todd, 3.951, 321.81 and Rupert, 4.055, 317.64; Prock, 3.907, 324.75 and Tasca III, 3.922, 333.91 def. DeJoria, 3.932, 328.54 and Green, 3.954, 329.91;

Final

Tasca III, 3.915, 329.75 def. Prock, 3.904, 318.77, Capps, 3.902, 333.00 and Hagan, 3.895, 328.54.

Pro Stock First Round

Eric Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.678, 204.70 and Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.664, 205.44 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.631, 206.13 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.769, 206.13; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.616, 206.83 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.597, 206.23 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.635, 206.73 and Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.648, 205.35; David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.645, 205.26 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.615, 205.98 and Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.679, 206.99; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.613, 205.32 and Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.617, 207.82 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.658, 207.66 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 12.340, 70.44;

Semifinals

Tucker, 6.654, 208.04 and Foster, 6.684, 204.85 def. Glenn, 7.568, 203.31 and Latino, 17.052, 89.75; Enders, 6.600, 207.46 and Coughlin, 6.605, 207.18 def. Anderson, 6.602, 206.29 and D. Cuadra, 6.644, 205.22;

Final

Coughlin, 6.616, 207.18 def. Tucker, 6.617, 206.35, Enders, 7.045, 205.94 and Foster, foul.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 351; 2. Shawn Langdon, 328; 3. Steve Torrence, 300; 4. Doug Kalitta, 290; 5. Billy Torrence, 249; 6. Tony Stewart, 206; 7. Tony Schumacher, 204; 8. (tie) Antron Brown, 203; Brittany Force, 203; 10. Josh Hart, 163.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 367; 2. J.R. Todd, 319; 3. Bob Tasca III, 277; 4. Matt Hagan, 261; 5. John Force, 254; 6. Ron Capps, 242; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 196; 8. Chad Green, 192; 9. Paul Lee, 180; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 149.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 366; 2. Dallas Glenn, 348; 3. Greg Anderson, 328; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 301; 5. Brandon Foster, 203; 6. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 199; Jerry Tucker, 199; 8. Aaron Stanfield, 191; 9. David Cuadra, 189; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 155.

