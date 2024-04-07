NHRA Arizona Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Firebird Motorsports Park
|Chandler, Ariz.
|Final Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Shawn Reed; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Terry Totten; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Travis Shumake; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Jasmine Salinas; 16. Krista Baldwin.
|Funny Car
1. Austin Prock; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. John Force; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Bobby Bode; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Chad Green; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Bob Tasca III; 16. Jeff Diehl.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Brandon Foster; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Matt Hartford; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. David Cuadra.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Shawn Langdon, 3.760 seconds, 318.69 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.849 seconds, 324.98 mph.
|Funny Car
Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.952, 320.74 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.049, 316.90.
|Pro Stock
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.582, 208.97 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.618, 208.91.
|Super Stock
Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Cobalt, 8.471, 154.86 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.340, 135.27.
|Stock Eliminator
Tony Marconi, Plymouth Demon, 10.927, 116.44 def. Mike Cotten,Plymouth Duster, 11.042, 118.72.
|Super Comp
Madison Payne, Dragster, 10.840, 88.24 def. Tim Parker, Dragster, Broke.
|Super Gas
Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.926, 156.34 def. John Dexter, Corvette, 9.966, 144.97.
|Super Street
Keith Manogue, ChevyNova, 10.892, 140.23 def. Matthew Bong, Ford ustang, 10.856, 134.28.
|Top Sportsmas
Allen Firestone, Chevy Camaro, 6.420, 207.98 def. Bryan Warr, Camaro, 6.755, 203.65.
|Top Dragster
Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.151, 211.89 def. Dylon Hough, Dragster, 6.662, 199.17.
|Pro Modified
Kevin Rivenbark, Ford Mustang, 5.746, 249.76 def. Ken Quartuccio, Chevy Camaro, 5.828, 238.47.
|Legends Nostalgia Funny Car
Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 4.755, 238.68 def. Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.810, 230.02.
|Round-by-Round Results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Billy Torrence, 4.733, 160.79 def. Krista Baldwin, 10.331, 75.81; Shawn Reed, 3.791, 324.36 def. Jasmine Salinas, 6.880, 83.16; Justin Ashley, 3.804, 328.22 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.791, 325.69; Tony Stewart, 4.163, 260.56 def. Brittany Force, 6.396, 94.92; Doug Kalitta, 3.993, 247.25 def. Terry Totten, 3.978, 285.53; Steve Torrence, 3.829, 327.90 def. Travis Shumake, 4.504, 191.73; Antron Brown, 3.804, 327.35 def. Clay Millican, 3.898, 271.35; Shawn Langdon, 18.546, 53.50 def. Josh Hart, Foul – Red Light.
|Quarterfinals
Stewart, 3.978, 250.46 def. B. Torrence, 7.844, 67.89; S. Torrence, 3.835, 322.04 def. Reed, 4.867, 158.26; Langdon, 3.823, 322.88 def. Brown, 9.059, 85.10; Ashley, 3.825, 326.00 def. Kalitta, 3.866, 307.37.
|Semifinals
Ashley, 3.844, 323.74 def. Stewart, 3.885, 316.45; Langdon, 3.870, 316.52 def. S. Torrence, 3.851, 324.90.
|Final
Langdon, 3.760, 318.69 def. Ashley, 3.849, 324.98.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.108, 286.44 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 8.310, 86.16; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.973, 320.97 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.398, 277.83 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.673, 184.80; John Force, Camaro, 3.991, 314.75 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.551, 97.64; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.936, 324.05 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.023, 314.83; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.525, 293.15 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 5.055, 182.33; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.027, 315.19 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.141, 276.01; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.949, 324.28 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.043, 310.48.
|Quarterfinals
DeJoria, 4.043, 309.20 def. Bode, 9.485, 81.25; Alexander, 7.874, 73.62 def. Lee, Broke; Prock, 4.053, 280.54 def. Wilkerson, 7.514, 98.44; Todd, 4.003, 319.90 def. Force, 4.036, 317.64.
|Semifinals
DeJoria, 4.060, 313.44 def. Alexander, 8.463, 85.30; Prock, 3.999, 315.34 def. Todd, 4.010, 320.97.
|Final
Prock, 3.952, 320.74 def. DeJoria, 4.049, 316.90.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 209.26 def. David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 18.511, 43.37; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.620, 209.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 14.598, 70.91; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.607, 208.62 def. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.626, 207.34; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.587, 209.59 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.586, 208.81; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.569, 209.56 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.621, 209.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.572, 209.23 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 7.041, 157.71; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.558, 209.69 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.619, 208.71; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.552, 210.11 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.538, 157.28.
|Quarterfinals
Glenn, 9.668, 148.28 def. C. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.586, 209.33 def. Coughlin Jr., 17.087, 48.43; Stanfield, 6.877, 197.94 def. Enders, 7.076, 207.05; Coughlin, 6.619, 209.20 def. Tucker, 9.417, 101.81.
|Semifinals
Glenn, 6.635, 208.42 def. Stanfield, 6.798, 208.39; Anderson, 6.612, 208.78 def. Coughlin, 10.928, 103.10.
|Final
Anderson, 6.582, 208.97 def. Glenn, 6.618, 208.91.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Shawn Langdon, 295; 2. Justin Ashley, 259; 3. Steve Torrence, 225; 4. Billy Torrence, 212; 5. Antron Brown, 167; 6. Doug Kalitta, 166; 7. Tony Schumacher, 165; 8. Brittany Force, 146; 9. Tony Stewart, 134; 10. (tie) Josh Hart, 116. Shawn Reed, 116.
|Funny Car
1. J.R. Todd, 262; 2. Austin Prock, 260; 3. John Force, 211; 4. Matt Hagan, 189; 5. Ron Capps, 170; 6. Bob Tasca III, 155; 7. Paul Lee, 146; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 144; 9. Chad Green, 140; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 120.
|Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 295; 2. Erica Enders, 291; 3. Greg Anderson, 267; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 175; 5. Cristian Cuadra, 168; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 159; 7. David Cuadra, 136; 8. Brandon Foster, 131; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 122; 10. Matt Hartford, 121.
|Pro Modified
1. Jose Gonzalez, 167; 2. Ken Quartuccio, 150; 3. Kevin Rivenbark, 138; 4. Mason Wright, 132; 5. Justin Bond, 117; 6. Mike Thielen, 111; 7. Billy Banaka, 106; 8. Kris Thorne, 94; 9. (tie) JR Gray, 87; Jason Scruggs, 87.
