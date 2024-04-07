NHRA Arizona Nationals Results

Sunday At Firebird Motorsports Park Chandler, Ariz. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve…

Sunday At Firebird Motorsports Park Chandler, Ariz. Final Finish Order Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Shawn Reed; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Terry Totten; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Travis Shumake; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Jasmine Salinas; 16. Krista Baldwin.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. John Force; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Bobby Bode; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Chad Green; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Ron Capps; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Bob Tasca III; 16. Jeff Diehl.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Eric Latino; 12. Brandon Foster; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Matt Hartford; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. David Cuadra.

Final Results Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 3.760 seconds, 318.69 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.849 seconds, 324.98 mph.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.952, 320.74 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.049, 316.90.

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.582, 208.97 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.618, 208.91.

Super Stock

Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Cobalt, 8.471, 154.86 def. Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.340, 135.27.

Stock Eliminator

Tony Marconi, Plymouth Demon, 10.927, 116.44 def. Mike Cotten,Plymouth Duster, 11.042, 118.72.

Super Comp

Madison Payne, Dragster, 10.840, 88.24 def. Tim Parker, Dragster, Broke.

Super Gas

Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.926, 156.34 def. John Dexter, Corvette, 9.966, 144.97.

Super Street

Keith Manogue, ChevyNova, 10.892, 140.23 def. Matthew Bong, Ford ustang, 10.856, 134.28.

Top Sportsmas

Allen Firestone, Chevy Camaro, 6.420, 207.98 def. Bryan Warr, Camaro, 6.755, 203.65.

Top Dragster

Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 6.151, 211.89 def. Dylon Hough, Dragster, 6.662, 199.17.

Pro Modified

Kevin Rivenbark, Ford Mustang, 5.746, 249.76 def. Ken Quartuccio, Chevy Camaro, 5.828, 238.47.

Legends Nostalgia Funny Car

Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 4.755, 238.68 def. Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.810, 230.02.

Round-by-Round Results Top Fuel First Round

Billy Torrence, 4.733, 160.79 def. Krista Baldwin, 10.331, 75.81; Shawn Reed, 3.791, 324.36 def. Jasmine Salinas, 6.880, 83.16; Justin Ashley, 3.804, 328.22 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.791, 325.69; Tony Stewart, 4.163, 260.56 def. Brittany Force, 6.396, 94.92; Doug Kalitta, 3.993, 247.25 def. Terry Totten, 3.978, 285.53; Steve Torrence, 3.829, 327.90 def. Travis Shumake, 4.504, 191.73; Antron Brown, 3.804, 327.35 def. Clay Millican, 3.898, 271.35; Shawn Langdon, 18.546, 53.50 def. Josh Hart, Foul – Red Light.

Quarterfinals

Stewart, 3.978, 250.46 def. B. Torrence, 7.844, 67.89; S. Torrence, 3.835, 322.04 def. Reed, 4.867, 158.26; Langdon, 3.823, 322.88 def. Brown, 9.059, 85.10; Ashley, 3.825, 326.00 def. Kalitta, 3.866, 307.37.

Semifinals

Ashley, 3.844, 323.74 def. Stewart, 3.885, 316.45; Langdon, 3.870, 316.52 def. S. Torrence, 3.851, 324.90.

Final

Langdon, 3.760, 318.69 def. Ashley, 3.849, 324.98.

Funny Car First Round

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 4.108, 286.44 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 8.310, 86.16; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.973, 320.97 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.398, 277.83 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.673, 184.80; John Force, Camaro, 3.991, 314.75 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.551, 97.64; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.936, 324.05 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.023, 314.83; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.525, 293.15 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 5.055, 182.33; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.027, 315.19 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.141, 276.01; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.949, 324.28 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.043, 310.48.

Quarterfinals

DeJoria, 4.043, 309.20 def. Bode, 9.485, 81.25; Alexander, 7.874, 73.62 def. Lee, Broke; Prock, 4.053, 280.54 def. Wilkerson, 7.514, 98.44; Todd, 4.003, 319.90 def. Force, 4.036, 317.64.

Semifinals

DeJoria, 4.060, 313.44 def. Alexander, 8.463, 85.30; Prock, 3.999, 315.34 def. Todd, 4.010, 320.97.

Final

Prock, 3.952, 320.74 def. DeJoria, 4.049, 316.90.

Pro Stock First Round

Jerry Tucker, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 209.26 def. David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 18.511, 43.37; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.620, 209.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 14.598, 70.91; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.607, 208.62 def. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.626, 207.34; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.587, 209.59 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.586, 208.81; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.569, 209.56 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.621, 209.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.572, 209.23 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 7.041, 157.71; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.558, 209.69 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.619, 208.71; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.552, 210.11 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.538, 157.28.

Quarterfinals

Glenn, 9.668, 148.28 def. C. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.586, 209.33 def. Coughlin Jr., 17.087, 48.43; Stanfield, 6.877, 197.94 def. Enders, 7.076, 207.05; Coughlin, 6.619, 209.20 def. Tucker, 9.417, 101.81.

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.635, 208.42 def. Stanfield, 6.798, 208.39; Anderson, 6.612, 208.78 def. Coughlin, 10.928, 103.10.

Final

Anderson, 6.582, 208.97 def. Glenn, 6.618, 208.91.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 295; 2. Justin Ashley, 259; 3. Steve Torrence, 225; 4. Billy Torrence, 212; 5. Antron Brown, 167; 6. Doug Kalitta, 166; 7. Tony Schumacher, 165; 8. Brittany Force, 146; 9. Tony Stewart, 134; 10. (tie) Josh Hart, 116. Shawn Reed, 116.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd, 262; 2. Austin Prock, 260; 3. John Force, 211; 4. Matt Hagan, 189; 5. Ron Capps, 170; 6. Bob Tasca III, 155; 7. Paul Lee, 146; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 144; 9. Chad Green, 140; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 120.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 295; 2. Erica Enders, 291; 3. Greg Anderson, 267; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 175; 5. Cristian Cuadra, 168; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 159; 7. David Cuadra, 136; 8. Brandon Foster, 131; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 122; 10. Matt Hartford, 121.

Pro Modified

1. Jose Gonzalez, 167; 2. Ken Quartuccio, 150; 3. Kevin Rivenbark, 138; 4. Mason Wright, 132; 5. Justin Bond, 117; 6. Mike Thielen, 111; 7. Billy Banaka, 106; 8. Kris Thorne, 94; 9. (tie) JR Gray, 87; Jason Scruggs, 87.

