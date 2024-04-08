NCAA Championship Winningest Coaches

10 — John Wooden, UCLA 5 — Mike Krzyzewski, Duke 4 — Adolph Rupp, Kentucky 3 — Bob Knight, Indiana…

10 — John Wooden, UCLA

5 — Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

4 — Adolph Rupp, Kentucky

3 — Bob Knight, Indiana

3 — Jim Calhoun, UConn

3 — Roy Williams, North Carolina

2 — Denny Crum, Louisville

2 — Billy Donovan, Florida

2 — Henry Iba, Oklahoma A&M

2 — Ed Jucker, Cincinnati

2 — Branch McCracken, Indiana

2 — Rick Pitino, Kentucky-Louisville

2 — Dean Smith, North Carolina

2 — Phil Woolpert, San Francisco

2 — Jay Wright, Villanova

2 — Dan Hurley, UConn

