NCAA Championship Winningest Coaches

10 — John Wooden, UCLA
5 — Mike Krzyzewski, Duke
4 — Adolph Rupp, Kentucky
3 — Bob Knight, Indiana
3 — Jim Calhoun, UConn
3 — Roy Williams, North Carolina
2 — Denny Crum, Louisville
2 — Billy Donovan, Florida
2 — Henry Iba, Oklahoma A&M
2 — Ed Jucker, Cincinnati
2 — Branch McCracken, Indiana
2 — Rick Pitino, Kentucky-Louisville
2 — Dean Smith, North Carolina
2 — Phil Woolpert, San Francisco
2 — Jay Wright, Villanova
2 — Dan Hurley, UConn
