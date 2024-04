All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 16 Western Conference LA Lakers 110, New Orleans 106 Sacramento 118, Golden…

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 16 Western Conference

LA Lakers 110, New Orleans 106

Sacramento 118, Golden State 94

Wednesday, April 17 Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 105, Miami 104

Chicago 131, Atlanta 116

SECOND ROUND Friday, April 19 Eastern Conference

Chicago at Miami, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Sacramento at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

