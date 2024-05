Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1.

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Darwin Blanch, United States, 6-1, 6-0.

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka (23), Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Elina Svitolina (16), Ukraine, 6-3, 7-5.

Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Emma Navarro (19), United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Dayana Yastremska (31), Ukraine, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-0, 6-0.

Sorana Cirstea (27), Romania, def. Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Maria Carle, Argentina, def. Veronika Kudermetova (17), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (32), Canada, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Katie Boulter, Britain, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 11-9.

Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alycia Parks, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, 6-1, 6-1.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-7.

