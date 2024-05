Mutua Madrid Open Results

Wednesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Wednesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 7-5, 6-4.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Martin Landaluce, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Luca van Assche, France, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-1.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2).

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Benjamin Hassan, Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-7 (9), 6-2, 7-6 (10).

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Maria Carle, Argentina, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Emiliana Arango, Colombia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Sara Bejlek, Czech Republic, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Clara Burel, France, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

