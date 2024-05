Mutua Madrid Open Results

Tuesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Lukas Klein (22), Slovakia, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante (5), Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima (4), United States, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli (17), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Thiago Monteiro (20), Brazil, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-4.

Aleksandar Kovacevic (11), United States, def. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco, 6-4, 6-2.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet (7), France, def. Abdullah Shelbayh, Jordan, 6-2, 6-2.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (16), Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (3), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, def. Federico Coria (2), Argentina, 7-5, 7-5.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (8), Australia, def. Dominic Thiem (14), Austria, 6-1, 6-3.

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Francisco Comesana (21), Argentina, 6-4, 6-1.

Benjamin Hassan, Germany, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet (19), France, def. Duje Ajdukovic, Croatia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Varvara Gracheva (15), Russia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Sara Bejlek, Czech Republic, def. Zhuoxuan Bai (14), China, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Emiliana Arango, Colombia, def. Greet Minnen (3), Belgium, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (13), Spain, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Jule Niemeier (24), Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian (4), Romania, def. Daria Saville (16), Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Maria Carle (8), Argentina, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Bernarda Pera (7), United States, def. Renata Zarazua (19), Mexico, 6-3, 6-2.

Harriet Dart (11), Britain, def. Maria Timofeeva (17), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Hailey Baptiste (22), United States, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-0.

Sara Errani (20), Italy, def. Leyre Romero Gormaz, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Laura Siegemund (9), Germany, def. Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexandra Eala, Philippines, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

