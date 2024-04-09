Murtough steps down as Man United football director amid shake-up of leadership structure

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — John Murtough is stepping down from his position as Manchester United’s football director ahead of the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — John Murtough is stepping down from his position as Manchester United’s football director ahead of the appointment of a new leadership structure at the English club under its new investors.

Murtough has worked at United for 11 years in a variety of roles, including in recruitment and the regeneration of the academy.

As part of the deal that saw British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buy a 27.7% stake in United, his INEOS company took over control of the club’s soccer operations and has already started to make changes. Former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada has been hired as chief executive, while Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has been targeted along with Jason Wilcox, who works at second-tier Southampton and might be recruited as United’s technical director.

“After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place,” United co-chairman Joel Glazer said. “He will always be welcome back at Manchester United as a friend of the club.”

Ratcliffe thanked Murtough for his “support and integrity during this period of transition.”

