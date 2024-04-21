Leader PSG beats Lyon 4-1 despite Mbappé staying on the bench. Monaco wins 2-0 at Brest to go 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain played the whole game without Kylian Mbappé and still routed Lyon 4-1 at home to…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain played the whole game without Kylian Mbappé and still routed Lyon 4-1 at home to move closer to a record-extending 12th French league title on Sunday.

PSG is 11 points ahead of second-place Monaco with five games left for each side. Third-place Brest is out of contention after earlier losing 2-0 at home to Monaco.

Mbappé watched from the bench at Parc des Princes as his teammates moved 2-0 ahead after only six minutes, with Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matić turning in a cross for an own-goal and PSG defender Lucas Beraldo scoring from close range.

Striker Gonçalo Ramos made it 3-0 with a firm header. After forward Ernest Nuamah pulled a goal back for Lyon with a low strike from 20 meters, Ramos finished off a fine counterattack shortly before the break in a high-scoring first half.

PSG remains on course for an unprecedented club treble. Coach Luis Enrique’s side is through to the Champions League semifinals and faces Lyon in the French Cup final next month.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette played against PSG one week after a face injury saw him taken off on a stretcher and, although he had a shot saved in the first half, he did not look as sharp as usual.

Surprise front-runner Brest dropped to third and sits two points behind Monaco, with only four games left for Brest.

The match ball for the Brest vs. Monaco game was delivered in an unusual away — by helicopter with a man hoisted down to the center circle with the ball in a bag.

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria put Monaco ahead in the 40th minute, picking up a loose ball on the left of the penalty area and curling a fine shot into the right corner.

Japan forward Takumi Minamino made it 2-0 just after the break when he turned in a left-wing cross from Krépin Diatta. The goal was disallowed for offside but given when a review ruled Diatta was onside. Monaco finished with nine players after midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir and defender Wilfried Singo were sent off in stoppage time as tempers frayed.

Also Sunday, Europa League semifinalist Marseille secured a 2-2 draw at Toulouse when substitute Faris Moumbagna scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time with a superb overhead kick.

Midfielder Jean Onana headed Marseille in front in the 38th after Jordan Veretout’s shot was deflected and looped into the air.

Defender Rasmus Nicolaisen equalized in first-half stoppage time and attacking midfielder Yann Gboho fired the home side ahead in the 82nd.

Rival fans clashed outside the stadium two hours before the kickoff, with steel barriers and other objects thrown down from a large group on a bridge toward another group below near the Marseille supporters’ buses, with no injuries reported.

Earlier, French media reported that one Toulouse supporter was injured in the city center after a group of Marseille fans attacked a bar with local fans inside.

Last weekend, there was a mass street brawl involving around 150 rival fans from Rennes and Toulouse, in a season marred by soccer violence.

OTHER MATCHES

Canada striker Jonathan David scored his 17th league goal of the campaign as fourth-place Lille beat Strasbourg 1-0 to move one point behind Brest, having played one game less.

Metz won 1-0 at Le Havre in a match between relegation battlers, with Metz climbing to 15th and Le Havre dropping to 16th in the relegation-promotion playoff spot.

Georgia midfielder Georges Mikautadze, whose 23 league goals helped Metz to secure promotion last season, scored in the 46th minute.

Montpellier won 2—1 at Reims with Jordan winger Mousa Al Tamari grabbing a late winner.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.