Mets RHP Tylor Megill hits the injured list with a shoulder strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Monday, one day after the New York Mets’ right-hander was limited to four innings in his season debut.

It is the fourth trip to the IL in the last three seasons for Megill, who missed more than three months with a right shoulder strain in 2022. He said the discomfort in 2022 was much more intense than what he experienced Sunday, when he allowed one earned run.

“Not too serious — nowhere near anything what it was in ’22,” Megill said. “So that’s a good sign.”

Megill will be shut down from throwing for five to seven days.

To replace Megill on the active roster, the Mets recalled right-handed reliever Reed Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse. With an off day scheduled for Thursday, New York won’t need a fifth starter until early next week. Megill edged out Jose Buttó for the last spot in the rotation in spring training, but since Buttó was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse prior to the season opener, he can’t be recalled until April 12.

