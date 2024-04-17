Mets host the Pirates, look to continue home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (9-8, third in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (9-8, third in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-0, 4.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, six strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -133, Pirates +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York has a 9-8 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Mets have hit 17 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has an 11-7 record overall and an 8-5 record in road games. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .247, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Baty has a .305 batting average to lead the Mets, and has a double and a home run. Starling Marte is 14-for-44 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Edward Olivares is fourth on the Pirates with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Joey Bart is 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

