Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $18 million
Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72
Third Round
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|66-72-71—209
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|71-70-69—210
|Max Homa, United States
|67-71-73—211
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|73-69-70—212
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|65-73-75—213
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|69-72-73—214
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|67-73-74—214
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|72-72-70—214
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|70-73-72—215
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-71-72—215
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|71-72-72—215
|Cameron Young, United States
|70-73-72—215
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71-75-70—216
|Lucas Glover, United States
|71-73-72—216
|Adam Schenk, United States
|73-71-72—216
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73-73—217
|Chris Kirk, United States
|74-75-68—217
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|70-73-74—217
|Patrick Reed, United States
|74-70-73—217
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|73-71-74—218
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-74-73—219
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|71-77-71—219
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|70-78-71—219
|Danny Willett, England
|68-75-76—219
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|70-77-72—219
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|69-74-77—220
|Adam Scott, Australia
|76-74-70—220
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|72-75-74—221
|Harris English, United States
|72-74-75—221
|Tony Finau, United States
|71-78-72—221
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|76-74-71—221
|Luke List, United States
|75-75-71—221
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|76-74-71—221
|Taylor Moore, United States
|71-75-75—221
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|73-76-72—221
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-76-76—222
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|73-73-76—222
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|73-74-75—222
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|73-75-74—222
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|74-74-74—222
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|78-71-74—223
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|74-76-73—223
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|74-74-75—223
|J.T. Poston, United States
|75-74-74—223
|Jason Day, Australia
|75-73-76—224
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-77-74—224
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
|77-73-75—225
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|71-76-78—225
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|74-75-76—225
|Eric Cole, United States
|73-72-81—226
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71-73-82—226
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|72-78-77—227
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|74-74-79—227
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|71-79-77—227
|Neal Shipley, United States
|71-76-80—227
|Tiger Woods, United States
|73-72-82—227
|Jake Knapp, United States
|74-76-78—228
|Grayson Murray, United States
|76-74-78—228
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|75-73-82—230
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|75-73-82—230
