Masters Tournament Scores

Scottie Scheffler, United States 66-72-71—209 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70-69—210 Max Homa, United States 67-71-73—211 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 73-69-70—212 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 65-73-75—213 Cameron Davis, Australia 69-72-73—214 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-73-74—214 Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72-70—214 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 70-73-72—215 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-72—215 Cameron Smith, Australia 71-72-72—215 Cameron Young, United States 70-73-72—215 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-75-70—216 Lucas Glover, United States 71-73-72—216 Adam Schenk, United States 73-71-72—216 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-73—217 Chris Kirk, United States 74-75-68—217 Matthieu Pavon, France 70-73-74—217 Patrick Reed, United States 74-70-73—217 Sepp Straka, Austria 73-71-74—218 Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-74-73—219 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-77-71—219 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-78-71—219 Danny Willett, England 68-75-76—219 Will Zalatoris, United States 70-77-72—219 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-74-77—220 Adam Scott, Australia 76-74-70—220 Akshay Bhatia, United States 72-75-74—221 Harris English, United States 72-74-75—221 Tony Finau, United States 71-78-72—221 Rickie Fowler, United States 76-74-71—221 Luke List, United States 75-75-71—221 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 76-74-71—221 Taylor Moore, United States 71-75-75—221 Jon Rahm, Spain 73-76-72—221 Corey Conners, Canada 70-76-76—222 Brooks Koepka, United States 73-73-76—222 Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-74-75—222 Phil Mickelson, United States 73-75-74—222 Sahith Theegala, United States 74-74-74—222 Keegan Bradley, United States 78-71-74—223 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 74-76-73—223 Min Woo Lee, Australia 74-74-75—223 J.T. Poston, United States 75-74-74—223 Jason Day, Australia 75-73-76—224 Russell Henley, United States 73-77-74—224 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-73-75—225 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 71-76-78—225 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 74-75-76—225 Eric Cole, United States 73-72-81—226 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-73-82—226 Tom Kim, South Korea 72-78-77—227 Denny McCarthy, United States 74-74-79—227 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-79-77—227 Neal Shipley, United States 71-76-80—227 Tiger Woods, United States 73-72-82—227 Jake Knapp, United States 74-76-78—228 Grayson Murray, United States 76-74-78—228 Adam Hadwin, Canada 75-73-82—230 Vijay Singh, Fiji 75-73-82—230

