Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 13, 2024, 7:17 PM

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $18 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States 66-72-71—209
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70-69—210
Max Homa, United States 67-71-73—211
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 73-69-70—212
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 65-73-75—213
Cameron Davis, Australia 69-72-73—214
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-73-74—214
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72-70—214
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 70-73-72—215
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-72—215
Cameron Smith, Australia 71-72-72—215
Cameron Young, United States 70-73-72—215
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-75-70—216
Lucas Glover, United States 71-73-72—216
Adam Schenk, United States 73-71-72—216
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-73—217
Chris Kirk, United States 74-75-68—217
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-73-74—217
Patrick Reed, United States 74-70-73—217
Sepp Straka, Austria 73-71-74—218
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-74-73—219
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-77-71—219
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-78-71—219
Danny Willett, England 68-75-76—219
Will Zalatoris, United States 70-77-72—219
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-74-77—220
Adam Scott, Australia 76-74-70—220
Akshay Bhatia, United States 72-75-74—221
Harris English, United States 72-74-75—221
Tony Finau, United States 71-78-72—221
Rickie Fowler, United States 76-74-71—221
Luke List, United States 75-75-71—221
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 76-74-71—221
Taylor Moore, United States 71-75-75—221
Jon Rahm, Spain 73-76-72—221
Corey Conners, Canada 70-76-76—222
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-73-76—222
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-74-75—222
Phil Mickelson, United States 73-75-74—222
Sahith Theegala, United States 74-74-74—222
Keegan Bradley, United States 78-71-74—223
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 74-76-73—223
Min Woo Lee, Australia 74-74-75—223
J.T. Poston, United States 75-74-74—223
Jason Day, Australia 75-73-76—224
Russell Henley, United States 73-77-74—224
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-73-75—225
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 71-76-78—225
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 74-75-76—225
Eric Cole, United States 73-72-81—226
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-73-82—226
Tom Kim, South Korea 72-78-77—227
Denny McCarthy, United States 74-74-79—227
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-79-77—227
Neal Shipley, United States 71-76-80—227
Tiger Woods, United States 73-72-82—227
Jake Knapp, United States 74-76-78—228
Grayson Murray, United States 76-74-78—228
Adam Hadwin, Canada 75-73-82—230
Vijay Singh, Fiji 75-73-82—230

