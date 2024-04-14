Live Radio
Masters Tournament Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 14, 2024, 11:09 PM

Sunday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States (750), $3,600,000 66-72-71-68—277 -11
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (400), $2,160,000 73-69-70-69—281 -7
Tommy Fleetwood, England (325), $1,040,000 72-71-72-69—284 -4
Max Homa, United States (325), $1,040,000 67-71-73-73—284 -4
Collin Morikawa, United States (325), $1,040,000 71-70-69-74—284 -4
Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $695,000 65-73-75-73—286 -2
Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $695,000 71-72-72-71—286 -2
Xander Schauffele, United States (225), $620,000 72-72-70-73—287 -1
Tyrrell Hatton, England (180), $540,000 72-74-73-69—288 E
Cameron Young, United States (180), $540,000 70-73-72-73—288 E
Will Zalatoris, United States (180), $540,000 70-77-72-69—288 E
Cameron Davis, Australia (140), $405,000 69-72-73-75—289 +1
Matthieu Pavon, France (140), $405,000 70-73-74-72—289 +1
Adam Schenk, United States (140), $405,000 73-71-72-73—289 +1
Patrick Reed, United States (0), $405,000 74-70-73-72—289 +1
Byeong Hun An, South Korea (113), $310,000 70-73-72-75—290 +2
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (113), $310,000 67-73-74-76—290 +2
Chris Kirk, United States (113), $310,000 74-75-68-73—290 +2
Sepp Straka, Austria (113), $310,000 73-71-74-72—290 +2
Lucas Glover, United States (98), $250,000 71-73-72-75—291 +3
Taylor Moore, United States (98), $250,000 71-75-75-70—291 +3
Keegan Bradley, United States (73), $175,500 78-71-74-69—292 +4
Patrick Cantlay, United States (73), $175,500 71-75-70-76—292 +4
Harris English, United States (73), $175,500 72-74-75-71—292 +4
Matt Fitzpatrick, England (73), $175,500 71-73-73-75—292 +4
Min Woo Lee, Australia (73), $175,500 74-74-75-69—292 +4
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (73), $175,500 71-77-71-73—292 +4
Adam Scott, Australia (73), $175,500 76-74-70-72—292 +4
Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $175,500 70-78-71-73—292 +4
Jason Day, Australia (40), $124,200 75-73-76-69—293 +5
Rickie Fowler, United States (40), $124,200 76-74-71-72—293 +5
Si Woo Kim, South Korea (40), $124,200 74-76-73-70—293 +5
Tom Kim, South Korea (40), $124,200 72-78-77-66—293 +5
J.T. Poston, United States (40), $124,200 75-74-74-70—293 +5
Akshay Bhatia, United States (24), $103,000 72-75-74-73—294 +6
Kurt Kitayama, United States (24), $103,000 71-73-82-68—294 +6
Camilo Villegas, Colombia (24), $103,000 74-75-76-69—294 +6
Corey Conners, Canada (20), $86,000 70-76-76-73—295 +7
Ryan Fox, New Zealand (20), $86,000 69-74-77-75—295 +7
Russell Henley, United States (20), $86,000 73-77-74-71—295 +7
Luke List, United States (20), $86,000 75-75-71-74—295 +7
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (20), $86,000 76-74-71-74—295 +7
Shane Lowry, Ireland (18), $72,000 73-74-75-74—296 +8
Phil Mickelson, United States (0), $72,000 73-75-74-74—296 +8
Denny McCarthy, United States (15), $57,200 74-74-79-70—297 +9
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain (15), $57,200 77-73-75-72—297 +9
Sahith Theegala, United States (15), $57,200 74-74-74-75—297 +9
Danny Willett, England (15), $57,200 68-75-76-78—297 +9
Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $57,200 73-73-76-75—297 +9
Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $57,200 73-76-72-76—297 +9
Grayson Murray, United States (13), $49,200 76-74-78-70—298 +10
Eric Cole, United States (12), $48,000 73-72-81-73—299 +11
Adam Hadwin, Canada (11), $47,200 75-73-82-70—300 +12
Neal Shipley, United States (0), $0 71-76-80-73—300 +12
Tony Finau, United States (10), $46,000 71-78-72-80—301 +13
Jake Knapp, United States (10), $46,000 74-76-78-73—301 +13
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (10), $46,000 71-76-78-76—301 +13
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (9), $45,000 71-79-77-75—302 +14
Vijay Singh, Fiji (9), $45,000 75-73-82-72—302 +14
Tiger Woods, United States (8), $44,000 73-72-82-77—304 +16

