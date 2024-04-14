Masters Tournament Par Scores

Sunday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72 Final Round Scottie Scheffler, United States (750),…

Sunday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States (750), $3,600,000 66-72-71-68—277 -11 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (400), $2,160,000 73-69-70-69—281 -7 Tommy Fleetwood, England (325), $1,040,000 72-71-72-69—284 -4 Max Homa, United States (325), $1,040,000 67-71-73-73—284 -4 Collin Morikawa, United States (325), $1,040,000 71-70-69-74—284 -4 Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $695,000 65-73-75-73—286 -2 Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $695,000 71-72-72-71—286 -2 Xander Schauffele, United States (225), $620,000 72-72-70-73—287 -1 Tyrrell Hatton, England (180), $540,000 72-74-73-69—288 E Cameron Young, United States (180), $540,000 70-73-72-73—288 E Will Zalatoris, United States (180), $540,000 70-77-72-69—288 E Cameron Davis, Australia (140), $405,000 69-72-73-75—289 +1 Matthieu Pavon, France (140), $405,000 70-73-74-72—289 +1 Adam Schenk, United States (140), $405,000 73-71-72-73—289 +1 Patrick Reed, United States (0), $405,000 74-70-73-72—289 +1 Byeong Hun An, South Korea (113), $310,000 70-73-72-75—290 +2 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (113), $310,000 67-73-74-76—290 +2 Chris Kirk, United States (113), $310,000 74-75-68-73—290 +2 Sepp Straka, Austria (113), $310,000 73-71-74-72—290 +2 Lucas Glover, United States (98), $250,000 71-73-72-75—291 +3 Taylor Moore, United States (98), $250,000 71-75-75-70—291 +3 Keegan Bradley, United States (73), $175,500 78-71-74-69—292 +4 Patrick Cantlay, United States (73), $175,500 71-75-70-76—292 +4 Harris English, United States (73), $175,500 72-74-75-71—292 +4 Matt Fitzpatrick, England (73), $175,500 71-73-73-75—292 +4 Min Woo Lee, Australia (73), $175,500 74-74-75-69—292 +4 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (73), $175,500 71-77-71-73—292 +4 Adam Scott, Australia (73), $175,500 76-74-70-72—292 +4 Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $175,500 70-78-71-73—292 +4 Jason Day, Australia (40), $124,200 75-73-76-69—293 +5 Rickie Fowler, United States (40), $124,200 76-74-71-72—293 +5 Si Woo Kim, South Korea (40), $124,200 74-76-73-70—293 +5 Tom Kim, South Korea (40), $124,200 72-78-77-66—293 +5 J.T. Poston, United States (40), $124,200 75-74-74-70—293 +5 Akshay Bhatia, United States (24), $103,000 72-75-74-73—294 +6 Kurt Kitayama, United States (24), $103,000 71-73-82-68—294 +6 Camilo Villegas, Colombia (24), $103,000 74-75-76-69—294 +6 Corey Conners, Canada (20), $86,000 70-76-76-73—295 +7 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (20), $86,000 69-74-77-75—295 +7 Russell Henley, United States (20), $86,000 73-77-74-71—295 +7 Luke List, United States (20), $86,000 75-75-71-74—295 +7 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (20), $86,000 76-74-71-74—295 +7 Shane Lowry, Ireland (18), $72,000 73-74-75-74—296 +8 Phil Mickelson, United States (0), $72,000 73-75-74-74—296 +8 Denny McCarthy, United States (15), $57,200 74-74-79-70—297 +9 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain (15), $57,200 77-73-75-72—297 +9 Sahith Theegala, United States (15), $57,200 74-74-74-75—297 +9 Danny Willett, England (15), $57,200 68-75-76-78—297 +9 Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $57,200 73-73-76-75—297 +9 Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $57,200 73-76-72-76—297 +9 Grayson Murray, United States (13), $49,200 76-74-78-70—298 +10 Eric Cole, United States (12), $48,000 73-72-81-73—299 +11 Adam Hadwin, Canada (11), $47,200 75-73-82-70—300 +12 Neal Shipley, United States (0), $0 71-76-80-73—300 +12 Tony Finau, United States (10), $46,000 71-78-72-80—301 +13 Jake Knapp, United States (10), $46,000 74-76-78-73—301 +13 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (10), $46,000 71-76-78-76—301 +13 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (9), $45,000 71-79-77-75—302 +14 Vijay Singh, Fiji (9), $45,000 75-73-82-72—302 +14 Tiger Woods, United States (8), $44,000 73-72-82-77—304 +16

