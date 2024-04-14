Masters Tournament Par Scores

Sunday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72
Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (750), $3,600,000
|66-72-71-68—277
|-11
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (400), $2,160,000
|73-69-70-69—281
|-7
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (325), $1,040,000
|72-71-72-69—284
|-4
|Max Homa, United States (325), $1,040,000
|67-71-73-73—284
|-4
|Collin Morikawa, United States (325), $1,040,000
|71-70-69-74—284
|-4
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $695,000
|65-73-75-73—286
|-2
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $695,000
|71-72-72-71—286
|-2
|Xander Schauffele, United States (225), $620,000
|72-72-70-73—287
|-1
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (180), $540,000
|72-74-73-69—288
|E
|Cameron Young, United States (180), $540,000
|70-73-72-73—288
|E
|Will Zalatoris, United States (180), $540,000
|70-77-72-69—288
|E
|Cameron Davis, Australia (140), $405,000
|69-72-73-75—289
|+1
|Matthieu Pavon, France (140), $405,000
|70-73-74-72—289
|+1
|Adam Schenk, United States (140), $405,000
|73-71-72-73—289
|+1
|Patrick Reed, United States (0), $405,000
|74-70-73-72—289
|+1
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea (113), $310,000
|70-73-72-75—290
|+2
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (113), $310,000
|67-73-74-76—290
|+2
|Chris Kirk, United States (113), $310,000
|74-75-68-73—290
|+2
|Sepp Straka, Austria (113), $310,000
|73-71-74-72—290
|+2
|Lucas Glover, United States (98), $250,000
|71-73-72-75—291
|+3
|Taylor Moore, United States (98), $250,000
|71-75-75-70—291
|+3
|Keegan Bradley, United States (73), $175,500
|78-71-74-69—292
|+4
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (73), $175,500
|71-75-70-76—292
|+4
|Harris English, United States (73), $175,500
|72-74-75-71—292
|+4
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (73), $175,500
|71-73-73-75—292
|+4
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (73), $175,500
|74-74-75-69—292
|+4
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (73), $175,500
|71-77-71-73—292
|+4
|Adam Scott, Australia (73), $175,500
|76-74-70-72—292
|+4
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $175,500
|70-78-71-73—292
|+4
|Jason Day, Australia (40), $124,200
|75-73-76-69—293
|+5
|Rickie Fowler, United States (40), $124,200
|76-74-71-72—293
|+5
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea (40), $124,200
|74-76-73-70—293
|+5
|Tom Kim, South Korea (40), $124,200
|72-78-77-66—293
|+5
|J.T. Poston, United States (40), $124,200
|75-74-74-70—293
|+5
|Akshay Bhatia, United States (24), $103,000
|72-75-74-73—294
|+6
|Kurt Kitayama, United States (24), $103,000
|71-73-82-68—294
|+6
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia (24), $103,000
|74-75-76-69—294
|+6
|Corey Conners, Canada (20), $86,000
|70-76-76-73—295
|+7
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (20), $86,000
|69-74-77-75—295
|+7
|Russell Henley, United States (20), $86,000
|73-77-74-71—295
|+7
|Luke List, United States (20), $86,000
|75-75-71-74—295
|+7
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (20), $86,000
|76-74-71-74—295
|+7
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (18), $72,000
|73-74-75-74—296
|+8
|Phil Mickelson, United States (0), $72,000
|73-75-74-74—296
|+8
|Denny McCarthy, United States (15), $57,200
|74-74-79-70—297
|+9
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain (15), $57,200
|77-73-75-72—297
|+9
|Sahith Theegala, United States (15), $57,200
|74-74-74-75—297
|+9
|Danny Willett, England (15), $57,200
|68-75-76-78—297
|+9
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $57,200
|73-73-76-75—297
|+9
|Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $57,200
|73-76-72-76—297
|+9
|Grayson Murray, United States (13), $49,200
|76-74-78-70—298
|+10
|Eric Cole, United States (12), $48,000
|73-72-81-73—299
|+11
|Adam Hadwin, Canada (11), $47,200
|75-73-82-70—300
|+12
|Neal Shipley, United States (0), $0
|71-76-80-73—300
|+12
|Tony Finau, United States (10), $46,000
|71-78-72-80—301
|+13
|Jake Knapp, United States (10), $46,000
|74-76-78-73—301
|+13
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (10), $46,000
|71-76-78-76—301
|+13
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (9), $45,000
|71-79-77-75—302
|+14
|Vijay Singh, Fiji (9), $45,000
|75-73-82-72—302
|+14
|Tiger Woods, United States (8), $44,000
|73-72-82-77—304
|+16
