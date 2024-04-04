Marlins RHP Eury Pérez to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss 2024 season

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season, the team announced…

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season, the team announced Thursday.

Pérez had previously been diagnosed with mild inflammation after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow late in the spring. He met with Dr. Keith Meister, according to Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, and surgery was not recommended then.

Pérez made four spring training appearances but opened the season on the injured list. As of Tuesday, the team said he had been playing catch with the anticipation of progressing to a bullpen session soon.

Bendix told reporters ahead of Thursday’s game against St. Louis that the decision came after a second meeting with Dr. Meister.

The 20-year-old Pérez debuted last May as Miami’s youngest starting pitcher. Over his first 11 major league starts, he had a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

The Marlins were careful with Pérez’s workload, managing his pitches and innings when he was first called up on May 12. He finished the 2023 season 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA over 91 1/3 innings.

Pérez’s injury adds to an already depleted rotation for the Marlins.

Their ace Sandy Alcantara remains sidelined for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. Right-hander Edward Cabrera is on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement but began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on March 31. Left-hander Braxton Garrett is also sidelined with a left shoulder impingement.

Miami is off to its worst start to a season in franchise history, opening the 2024 campaign on a seven-game winless streak after making the playoffs last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.