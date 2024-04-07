Marlins look to break losing streak in game against the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (0-9) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-4) St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0,…

Miami Marlins (0-9) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-4)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, four strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (1-0, 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -141, Marlins +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break a nine-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis had a 71-91 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Cardinals batted .250 as a team in the 2023 season with a .742 OPS.

Miami went 84-78 overall and 38-43 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 166 home runs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

