Marlins’ Jake Burger placed on injured list with left intercostal muscle strain

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left intercostal muscle strain, another setback for Miami during a nightmarish start to the season.

Burger leads the Marlins in RBIs with 15 and is tied for the team lead in homers with three. Miami is 3-13, the worst record in the NL.

“I think I feel kind of where I thought I was going to feel this morning,” Burger said before Miami’s series opener against San Francisco on Monday. “In the positive outlook, I don’t feel worse. Obviously, I wish I’d be feeling better. Now it’s just taking care of it and trying to get back as quick as possible. It doesn’t seem to be worse than what we thought.”

Burger first experienced discomfort while batting during Miami’s 9-7 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. In the third inning while playing third base, he made a long throw from the foul line on a grounder by Ozzie Albies, who beat it out for a single. Burger was replaced in the bottom half.

“I tried to play through it for an inning or two,” Burger said. “Any time I miss games it’s frustrating. I want to be out there for as many games as I can throughout the season. I trust the guys in this clubhouse and we’re going to turn this thing around.”

Burger was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at last year’s trade deadline and helped the Marlins reach the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2003.

Miami recalled infielder Otto López from Triple-A Jacksonville.

