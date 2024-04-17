Marlins and Giants meet in series rubber match

San Francisco Giants (7-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (4-14, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (7-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (4-14, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Keaton Winn (0-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -115, Marlins -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami is 4-14 overall and 2-10 in home games. The Marlins have gone 3-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 7-11 overall and 4-8 in road games. The Giants have a 4-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has three doubles and a triple for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 13-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with four home runs while slugging .411. Thairo Estrada is 10-for-36 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

