AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Rosario, Tampa Bay, .359; Kwan, Cleveland, .358; Altuve, Houston, .351; Peña, Houston, .344; Perez, Kansas City, .341; Westburg, Baltimore, .333; A.García, Texas, .326; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .325; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .324; Soto, New York, .322.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 20; Greene, Detroit, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 16; Alvarez, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; 8 tied at 15.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 22; A.García, Texas, 22; Ward, Los Angeles, 21; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 20; Soto, New York, 20; Westburg, Baltimore, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Santander, Baltimore, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 34; Altuve, Houston, 33; Peña, Houston, 31; A.García, Texas, 28; Perez, Kansas City, 28; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 28; Soto, New York, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28; J.Duran, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 27.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8; A.García, Texas, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; Rocchio, Cleveland, 7; Turner, Toronto, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Santander, Baltimore, 6; Semien, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Verdugo, New York, 6.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; J.Duran, Boston, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 8; O’Neill, Boston, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 6; Casas, Boston, 6; Perez, Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; 11 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 8; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 7; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 6; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; Adell, Los Angeles, 5; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Báez, Detroit, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 4-0; Skubal, Detroit, 3-0; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.66; Berríos, Toronto, 0.85; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.08; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.19; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.33; Houck, Boston, 1.35; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.42; Javier, Houston, 1.54; Skubal, Detroit, 1.82; B.Miller, Seattle, 1.85.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 36; Skubal, Detroit, 35; Crochet, Chicago, 34; Kikuchi, Toronto, 33; Ragans, Kansas City, 33; Civale, Tampa Bay, 31; K.Crawford, Boston, 30; Detmers, Los Angeles, 30; Flaherty, Detroit, 30; Ryan, Minnesota, 30.

