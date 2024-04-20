AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .374; Altuve, Houston, .367; Peña, Houston, .356; Soto, New York, .354; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .343; Perez,…

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .374; Altuve, Houston, .367; Peña, Houston, .356; Soto, New York, .354; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .343; Perez, Kansas City, .342; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .329; Carpenter, Detroit, .323; Turner, Toronto, .323; Westburg, Baltimore, .319.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 21; Witt, Kansas City, 20; Semien, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 16; Alvarez, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Greene, Detroit, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Volpe, New York, 15.

RBI_Perez, Kansas City, 22; Ward, Los Angeles, 21; Soto, New York, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17; Westburg, Baltimore, 16.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 34; Altuve, Houston, 33; Peña, Houston, 31; Soto, New York, 28; J.Duran, Boston, 26; A.García, Texas, 26; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Semien, Texas, 26; Witt, Kansas City, 26; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Ward, Los Angeles, 25.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 7; Turner, Toronto, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; A.García, Texas, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Rocchio, Cleveland, 6; Santander, Baltimore, 6; Semien, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Verdugo, New York, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; J.Duran, Boston, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; W.Pérez, Detroit, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 8; O’Neill, Boston, 7; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 6; Perez, Kansas City, 6; Casas, Boston, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; 9 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 7; J.Duran, Boston, 7; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 6; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; Adell, Los Angeles, 5; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 4-0; Burnes, Baltimore, 3-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 3-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 3-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Marsh, Kansas City, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.66; Berríos, Toronto, 0.85; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.05; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.08; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.19; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.33; Houck, Boston, 1.35; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.42; Javier, Houston, 1.54; Singer, Kansas City, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 36; Crochet, Chicago, 34; Ragans, Kansas City, 33; K.Crawford, Boston, 30; Detmers, Los Angeles, 30; Flaherty, Detroit, 30; Ryan, Minnesota, 30; Burnes, Baltimore, 29; Gilbert, Seattle, 29; Kikuchi, Toronto, 29.

