AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .388; Kwan, Cleveland, .354; Soto, New York, .352; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .339; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .333;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .388; Kwan, Cleveland, .354; Soto, New York, .352; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .339; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .333; Turner, Toronto, .333; Peña, Houston, .329; Perez, Kansas City, .324; Volpe, New York, .324; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .323.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 18; Witt, Kansas City, 18; Semien, Texas, 16; Altuve, Houston, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 14; O’Neill, Boston, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Volpe, New York, 14.

RBI_Ward, Los Angeles, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 17; Soto, New York, 17; Semien, Texas, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Cowser, Baltimore, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Heim, Texas, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Henderson, Baltimore, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 31; Kwan, Cleveland, 29; Peña, Houston, 26; J.Duran, Boston, 25; Soto, New York, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Semien, Texas, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; 5 tied at 22.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 7; Turner, Toronto, 7; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Rocchio, Cleveland, 6; Semien, Texas, 6; Verdugo, New York, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6; 11 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Carpenter, Detroit, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 8; O’Neill, Boston, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Stanton, New York, 5; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 5; Casas, Boston, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; Altuve, Houston, 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 7; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 5; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; 8 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 3-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 3-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-1; B.Miller, Seattle, 3-1.

ERA_K.Crawford, Boston, 0.42; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.86; Berríos, Toronto, 1.05; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.05; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.08; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.19; Houck, Boston, 1.35; Bradford, Texas, 1.40; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.47; Javier, Houston, 1.54; Singer, Kansas City, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 31; Detmers, Los Angeles, 30; Gilbert, Seattle, 29; Kikuchi, Toronto, 29; Ragans, Kansas City, 29; Houck, Boston, 28; Castillo, Seattle, 27; Pepiot, Tampa Bay, 27; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 27; Civale, Tampa Bay, 26; Skubal, Detroit, 26.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.