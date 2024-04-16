AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .382; Kwan, Cleveland, .372; Turner, Toronto, .360; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .354; Peña, Houston, .351; Volpe, New…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Altuve, Houston, .382; Kwan, Cleveland, .372; Turner, Toronto, .360; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .354; Peña, Houston, .351; Volpe, New York, .349; Perez, Kansas City, .339; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .328; Soto, New York, .324; Westburg, Baltimore, .316.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 18; Witt, Kansas City, 17; Altuve, Houston, 14; O’Neill, Boston, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Volpe, New York, 14; Carter, Texas, 13; Giménez, Cleveland, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Ward, Los Angeles, 13.

RBI_Ward, Los Angeles, 20; Semien, Texas, 16; Cowser, Baltimore, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Soto, New York, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Westburg, Baltimore, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Henderson, Baltimore, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 29; Kwan, Cleveland, 29; Peña, Houston, 26; J.Duran, Boston, 22; Soto, New York, 22; Volpe, New York, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Perez, Kansas City, 21; Semien, Texas, 21; Ward, Los Angeles, 21.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 8; Turner, Toronto, 7; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Rocchio, Cleveland, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 6; 10 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 5; Casas, Boston, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; Altuve, Houston, 5; 12 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; Volpe, New York, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 4; 17 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Berríos, Toronto, 3-0; Lugo, Kansas City, 3-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 3-0; Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; S.Miller, Detroit, 3-0; Cleavinger, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; K.Crawford, Boston, 0.42; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.86; Singer, Kansas City, 0.98; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.04; Berríos, Toronto, 1.05; Lugo, Kansas City, 1.05; Bradford, Texas, 1.40; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 1.47; Javier, Houston, 1.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 31; Kikuchi, Toronto, 29; Ragans, Kansas City, 29; Castillo, Seattle, 27; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 27; Civale, Tampa Bay, 26; Detmers, Los Angeles, 26; Burnes, Baltimore, 25; K.Crawford, Boston, 24; Ryan, Minnesota, 24.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.