AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .386; Volpe, New York, .372; Soto, New York, .360; Urshela, Detroit, .353; Turner, Toronto, .350; Altuve, Houston, .345; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .342; Caballero, Tampa Bay, .341; Peña, Houston, .339; J.Duran, Boston, .333; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .333; Witt, Kansas City, .333.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 13; O’Neill, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Carter, Texas, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Semien, Texas, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; 6 tied at 10.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 15; Ward, Los Angeles, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 13; Cowser, Baltimore, 12; Soto, New York, 12; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Heim, Texas, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 11; 5 tied at 10.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 22; Altuve, Houston, 20; J.Duran, Boston, 20; Peña, Houston, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Diaz, Houston, 18; Perez, Kansas City, 18; Soto, New York, 18; A.García, Texas, 17.

DOUBLES_Altuve, Houston, 6; Cowser, Baltimore, 6; Turner, Toronto, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; Carter, Texas, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Rocchio, Cleveland, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Witt, Kansas City, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_O’Neill, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Langeliers, Oakland, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 4; A.García, Texas, 4; Ward, Los Angeles, 4; Witt, Kansas City, 4; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Siri, Tampa Bay, 6; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 5; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Adell, Los Angeles, 3; Báez, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Isbel, Kansas City, 3; Laureano, Cleveland, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3.

PITCHING_Bradford, Texas, 3-0; Detmers, Los Angeles, 3-0; Weaver, New York, 3-0; S.Miller, Detroit, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.

ERA_T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.00; K.Crawford, Boston, 0.57; Singer, Kansas City, 0.98; Detmers, Los Angeles, 1.04; Javier, Houston, 1.10; Littell, Tampa Bay, 1.17; Whitlock, Boston, 1.26.

STRIKEOUTS_Detmers, Los Angeles, 26; Gilbert, Seattle, 23; Crochet, Chicago, 21; Ragans, Kansas City, 21; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 21; Bieber, Cleveland, 20; Burnes, Baltimore, 20; Kikuchi, Toronto, 20; Skubal, Detroit, 20; Eovaldi, Texas, 19; Houck, Boston, 19.

