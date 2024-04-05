AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .438; Volpe, New York, .423; Jung, Texas, .412; Kirilloff, Minnesota, .409; Diaz, Houston, .400; J.Duran,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, .438; Volpe, New York, .423; Jung, Texas, .412; Kirilloff, Minnesota, .409; Diaz, Houston, .400; J.Duran, Boston, .393; Peña, Houston, .393; Perez, Kansas City, .387; Kwan, Cleveland, .385; Witt, Kansas City, .375.

RUNS_Kwan, Cleveland, 10; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Giménez, Cleveland, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; Walsh, Texas, 7; Witt, Kansas City, 7; 9 tied at 6.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Perez, Kansas City, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Semien, Texas, 8; Garcia, Kansas City, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; O.Cabrera, New York, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 7; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 7.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 15; Diaz, Houston, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; J.Duran, Boston, 11; Peña, Houston, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Soto, New York, 10.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Melendez, Kansas City, 4; Rocchio, Cleveland, 4; Turner, Toronto, 4; Altuve, Houston, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Story, Boston, 3; Volpe, New York, 3.

TRIPLES_Kirilloff, Minnesota, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_A.García, Texas, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; Ward, Los Angeles, 3; Altuve, Houston, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; 20 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 6; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 4; Siri, Tampa Bay, 4; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 3; Adell, Los Angeles, 2; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 2; Brennan, Cleveland, 2; Báez, Detroit, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Witt, Kansas City, 2.

PITCHING_Bradford, Texas, 2-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 2-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; L.Allen, Cleveland, 2-0; S.Miller, Detroit, 2-0; Foley, Detroit, 2-0; Weaver, New York, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.

ERA_T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 0.00; R.Blanco, Houston, 0.00; Javier, Houston, 0.00; S.Miller, Detroit, 0.00; Stroman, New York, 0.00; Singer, Kansas City, 0.68; Lugo, Kansas City, 0.71; Littell, Tampa Bay, 0.82; Pivetta, Boston, 0.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 20; Crochet, Chicago, 16; Ragans, Kansas City, 16; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 16; Skubal, Detroit, 15; Burnes, Baltimore, 14; Civale, Tampa Bay, 14; Singer, Kansas City, 14; Bibee, Cleveland, 13; Pivetta, Boston, 13.

