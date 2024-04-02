AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Volpe, New York, .571; Soto, New York, .450; Diaz, Houston, .429; Jung, Texas, .412; O.Cabrera, New York, .400;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Volpe, New York, .571; Soto, New York, .450; Diaz, Houston, .429; Jung, Texas, .412; O.Cabrera, New York, .400; Witt, Kansas City, .400; Walsh, Texas, .389; O’Neill, Boston, .385; Peña, Houston, .381; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .375.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rutschman, Baltimore, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 5; Carter, Texas, 5; Jung, Texas, 5; O’Neill, Boston, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5; Volpe, New York, 5; Walsh, Texas, 5; Witt, Kansas City, 5.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 7; O.Cabrera, New York, 7; Jung, Texas, 6; Garcia, Kansas City, 6; Perez, Kansas City, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; A.García, Texas, 6; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; C.Kelly, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 9; Diaz, Houston, 9; Soto, New York, 9; O.Cabrera, New York, 8; Peña, Houston, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 8; Bleday, Oakland, 7; Jung, Texas, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Turner, Toronto, 7; Walsh, Texas, 7.

DOUBLES_Turner, Toronto, 4; Altuve, Houston, 3; Rocchio, Cleveland, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Witt, Kansas City, 3; 13 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_15 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 3; A.García, Texas, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_J.Duran, Boston, 5; Siri, Tampa Bay, 3; Adell, Los Angeles, 2; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 2; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 2; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Weaver, New York, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

ERA_15 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 16; Bieber, Cleveland, 11; Burnes, Baltimore, 11; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10; Houck, Boston, 10; Pivetta, Boston, 10; Singer, Kansas City, 10; F.Valdez, Houston, 10; Ragans, Kansas City, 9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 9.

