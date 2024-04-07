LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play Results

|At Shadow Creek
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,765; Par: 72
|Knockouts
|Saturday
|Quarterfinals
|Leona Maguire def. Moriya Jutanugarn, 4 and 3.
|Sei Young Kim def. Rose Zhang, 6 and 5.
|Narin An def. Minami Katsu, 1up.
|Nelly Korda def. Angel Yin, 3 and 2.
|Semifinals
|Leona Maguire vs. Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2.
|Nelly Korda def. Narin An, 4 and 3.
|Sunday
|Championship
|Nelly Korda def. Leona Maguire, 4 and 3.
