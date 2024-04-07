LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play Results

At Shadow Creek Las Vegas Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,765; Par: 72 Knockouts Saturday Quarterfinals Leona Maguire def. Moriya Jutanugarn,…

At Shadow Creek Las Vegas Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,765; Par: 72 Knockouts Saturday Quarterfinals Leona Maguire def. Moriya Jutanugarn, 4 and 3. Sei Young Kim def. Rose Zhang, 6 and 5. Narin An def. Minami Katsu, 1up. Nelly Korda def. Angel Yin, 3 and 2. Semifinals Leona Maguire vs. Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2. Nelly Korda def. Narin An, 4 and 3. Sunday Championship Nelly Korda def. Leona Maguire, 4 and 3.

