Live Radio
Home » Sports » LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match…

LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play Results

The Associated Press

April 7, 2024, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Shadow Creek
Las Vegas
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,765; Par: 72
Knockouts
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Leona Maguire def. Moriya Jutanugarn, 4 and 3.
Sei Young Kim def. Rose Zhang, 6 and 5.
Narin An def. Minami Katsu, 1up.
Nelly Korda def. Angel Yin, 3 and 2.
Semifinals
Leona Maguire vs. Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2.
Nelly Korda def. Narin An, 4 and 3.
Sunday
Championship
Nelly Korda def. Leona Maguire, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up