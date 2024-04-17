Lakers beat Pelicans 110-106 to secure a playoff berth

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James had 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers secured…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James had 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers secured a playoff berth with a 110-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference play-in tournament on Tuesday night.

Zion Williamson had 40 points and 11 rebounds in his NBA postseason debut. But shortly after tying the game at 95 on a driving layup with 3:19 to go, Williamson went to the locker room, throwing a towel to the floor in disgust as he walked into the tunnel with an apparent injury.

Soon after, James hit a jumper, Anthony Davis dunked Austin Reaves’ alley-oop lob, DeAngelo Russell hit a 3 and Davis grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, after which he hit two free throws to help the Lakers hold off New Orleans.

Davis had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Russell scored 21, hitting five times from deep.

KINGS 118, WARRIORS 94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 32 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and Sacramento stayed alive in the play-in tournament, eliminating Golden State.

Sacramento advanced to play at New Orleans on Friday night with a chance to return to the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference after snapping an NBA record 16-year playoff drought last season.

The Kings avenged a Game 7 loss at home to Golden State in last year’s first round by playing cleaner and being quicker to loose balls against the older Warriors in what was one of the most consequential wins for the franchise in two decades.

