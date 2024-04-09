Keep those sticks down! Stars and Sabres have goals overturned after high stick challenges

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres both had goals overturned on replay review challenges because of high…

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres both had goals overturned on replay review challenges because of high sticks Tuesday night.

Dallas thought it had a 2-1 lead in the first period when Mason Marchment raised his stick in front of the net to deflect the puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who had given up a goal just 44 seconds earlier.

After Buffalo challenged, there was a lengthy review before the goal was taken off the scoreboard. Replays showed that Marchment’s stick was just above the top of the crossbar when he made contact with the puck.

“We had one there too. Sometimes the challenge rule, you know, it just goes the wrong way sometimes, and sometimes it goes the right way,” Marchment said after the Stars won 3-2 for their 50th victory of the season. “It can be frustrating, but you just brush it off.”

Late in the second period, after Dallas had taken a 3-2 lead, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin reached up with his stick and lunged forward to keep the puck in the zone. Jack Quinn then knocked it into the net for a potential tying goal, but the Stars challenged this time and that tally was also overturned.

