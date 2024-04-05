Jonathan Loáisiga put on the 60-day injured list by Yankees because of strained right flexor

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga will miss an extensive part of the season because of an elbow…

New York put the 29-year-old right-hander on the 60-day injured list Friday because of a strained right flexor muscle.

“We’ll get with the doctors. It’s a significant forearm strain,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the home opener against Toronto.

Loáisiga pitched a hitless ninth inning in Wednesday’s 6-5, 11-inning win at Arizona and was 1-0 in four scoreless innings over three relief appearances this season.

“It was a couple pitches before he finished his outing the other day,” Boone said. “He at the time didn’t really think it was that big a deal. Finished that inning, said something and then after the game even getting with him, I don’t think he was too concerned about it. But, obviously, it is concerning, so we’ll see what we have now over the days and weeks and where we go from here.”

Loáisiga was limited to 17 games last year by right elbow inflammation that sidelined him from the Yankees between April 5 and Aug. 8.

New York made the move retroactive to Thursday and selected the contract of right-hander Dennis Santana from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Santana, 27, allowed one run over 1 1/3 innings in two appearances for the RailRiders this season, giving up three hits and three walks. A veteran of six major league seasons, he had a 5.91 ERA in nine games with the New York Mets last year, became a free agent in August and signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in December.

“I absolutely believe and knew he was going to play a big role for us this season. The time has come to bring him here,” Boone said. “I’m excited about what he brings.”

