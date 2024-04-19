John Hynes of Minnesota Wild to coach U.S. men’s national team at world championships in Czechia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild has been named the coach of the 2024 U.S.…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild has been named the coach of the 2024 U.S. men’s national team for next month’s IIHF men’s world championship in Czechia.

USA Hockey announced the appointment on Friday for the event that will take place from May 10-26. The games will be played in Prague and Ostrava.

Hynes, who also coached the national team in 2016 and ’19, finished his first season as coach of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild this week, missing the playoffs. The 49-year-old has also been a head coach for the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, and for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL.

“We’re fortunate to have John leading our team,” said Brett Peterson, general manager of the 2024 U.S. men’s national team and also the assistant general manager of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. “His passion and energy, coupled with his vast experience, including on the world stage, will certainly serve us well in our efforts to bring back gold to the United States.”

The Warwick, Rhode Island, native spent six seasons (2003-09) as a head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. Hynes played at Boston University and competed in four NCAA Frozen Fours, winning the championship in 1995.

