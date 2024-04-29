Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris Olympics bid

LONDON (AP) — A world champion for Ireland, boxer Amy Broadhurst will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting…

LONDON (AP) — A world champion for Ireland, boxer Amy Broadhurst will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting for Britain.

The 27-year-old Broadhurst switched allegiance after not being selected by Ireland for the final Olympic qualifier in Bangkok. Instead, she’ll go to Thailand next month representing Britain.

British boxing officials made it official on Monday when they announced their contingent of fighters for Bangkok.

Broadhurst was born in Ireland but also holds a British passport through her English father.

“It has always been my dream to compete at the Olympic Games and I am very happy that I have been selected by GB Boxing to go to the final qualifying event in Thailand in May,” Broadhurst said in a statement.

A native of Dundalk, near the Northern Irish border, Broadhurst said last month she was “heartbroken” to be told by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association that she wouldn’t be considered for selection to Bangkok. She said she would be “exploring all options.”

Broadhurst, who was bypassed by Ireland as a welterweight, was selected on Monday as a lightweight — the same category as Ireland’s Kellie Harrington, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and has already secured qualification to Paris.

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport. Eighteen of the country’s 35 medals are in boxing.

The decision to switch was “not taken lightly,” Broadhurst said, adding, “I felt I owed it to myself and all the people that have supported me throughout my career to do everything possible to continue to pursue my dream of competing on the biggest stage in sport.”

Broadhurst won the 2022 world and European championships for Ireland at light-welterweight. That year she also won gold at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland as a lightweight.

Rob McCracken, British Boxing’s performance director, said the selection criteria “dictates that we choose people that demonstrate the potential to qualify for and to win a medal at the Olympic Games.”

