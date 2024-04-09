Live Radio
Injured Donyell Malen will miss Dortmund’s Champions League game at Atletico Madrid

The Associated Press

April 9, 2024, 10:19 AM

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Dutch forward Donyell Malen did not travel with Borussia Dortmund for Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal game at Atletico Madrid after he failed to recover from a thigh injury in time.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Tuesday that Malen, who has 13 goals in all competitions this season, had not been fit to travel.

“Unfortunately he hasn’t been able to make it,” Kehl said. “He wasn’t available to us at the weekend and has also picked up a bug. It’s a shame, but everyone else is on board.”

Dortmund previously said Malen suffered a blow to his thigh while playing for the Netherlands against Germany in a friendly last month. He missed Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on March 30 and the 1-0 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

