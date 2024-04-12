All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 06 00 1.000 — Eugene (San Francisco) 05 01…

All Times EDT

Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 06 00 1.000 — Eugene (San Francisco) 05 01 .833 1 Hillsboro (Arizona) 02 03 .400 3½ Vancouver (Toronto) 02 03 .400 3½ Everett (Seattle) 01 05 .167 5 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 01 05 .167 5

Thursday’s Games

Eugene 7, Everett 4

Spokane 4, Tri-City 3

Hillsboro at Vancouver, ppd. April 12

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

