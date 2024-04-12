Live Radio
Home » Sports » High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 12, 2024, 11:28 AM

All Times EDT

Northwest League
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Colorado) 06 00 1.000
Eugene (San Francisco) 05 01 .833 1
Hillsboro (Arizona) 02 03 .400
Vancouver (Toronto) 02 03 .400
Everett (Seattle) 01 05 .167 5
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 01 05 .167 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Eugene 7, Everett 4

Spokane 4, Tri-City 3

Hillsboro at Vancouver, ppd. April 12

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

