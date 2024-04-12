All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|06
|00
|1.000
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|05
|01
|.833
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|02
|03
|.400
|3½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|02
|03
|.400
|3½
|Everett (Seattle)
|01
|05
|.167
|5
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|01
|05
|.167
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Eugene 7, Everett 4
Spokane 4, Tri-City 3
Hillsboro at Vancouver, ppd. April 12
|Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
