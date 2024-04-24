Heat set franchise playoff record with 23 3-pointers in Game 2 against Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a playoff game Wednesday night, connecting for…

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a playoff game Wednesday night, connecting for 23 in their 111-101 Game 2 playoff victory over the Boston Celtics.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. connected on Miami’s 21st 3 of the game with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter, setting the new mark. For the game, Miami shot 23 of 43 from beyond the arc.

The performance broke Miami’s previous mark of 20, set May 22, 2021, at Milwaukee. It was one short of the Heat record for 3s in any game, which was 24 at Oklahoma City on Dec. 14, 2022.

Tyler Herro led Miami with six 3s, followed by Caleb Martin with five. Six Heat players had at least two triples.

