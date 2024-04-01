Happ leads Cubs against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (1-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-2) Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-0); Cubs: Shota…

Colorado Rockies (1-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-2)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-0); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -223, Rockies +183; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies after Ian Happ had four hits on Sunday in a 9-5 win over the Rangers.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.5 last season.

Colorado went 59-103 overall and 22-59 in road games a season ago. The Rockies slugged .405 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.