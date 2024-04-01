Happ leads Cubs against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (1-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-2)
Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-0); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -223, Rockies +183; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies after Ian Happ had four hits on Sunday in a 9-5 win over the Rangers.
Chicago went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.5 last season.
Colorado went 59-103 overall and 22-59 in road games a season ago. The Rockies slugged .405 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)
Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
