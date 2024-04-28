Haaland returns and scores as Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Erling Haaland came off the bench and sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City over Nottingham…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Erling Haaland came off the bench and sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Haaland had missed the previous two games through injury and was only named as a substitute for City’s trip to the City Ground.

But he was quickly back among the goals after a typically deadly finish just nine minutes after coming on.

Victory saw second-place City close the gap on league leader Arsenal back to one point after its title rival beat Tottenham 3-2 earlier in the day.

Haaland’s goal, meanwhile, saw him move ahead of Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as the league’s leading scorer with 21 goals this season.

City has a game in hand on Arsenal and will lift a fourth-straight title if it wins its remaining four games this season. It would also be its sixth title in seven years during a period of almost complete domestic dominance.

City went ahead in the 32nd minute through Josk Gvardiol’s near-post header from Kevin De Bruyne’s corner.

Forest had chances to level the game with Chris Wood twice failing to provide a clinical finish from close range.

Haaland then put the result beyond doubt, with De Bruyne the provider again.

Collecting the ball just outside the box Haaland showed quick feet to get past Murillo and then swept a low shot into the far corner to beat Matz Sels.

A concern for City was an injury to goalkeeper Ederson who went off at halftime after appearing to hurt his shoulder.

