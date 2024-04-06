Live Radio
Home » Sports » Guimaraes scores late as…

Guimaraes scores late as Newcastle beats Fulham in EPL

The Associated Press

April 6, 2024, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes scored an 81st-minute winner as Newcastle made Fulham pay for missed opportunities in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazil midfielder struck home a powerful first-time shot after a cross from Harvey Barnes was cleared by Fulham only to the edge of the area.

The goal came soon after Newcastle defender Fabian Schar had an effort disallowed after a VAR review for a foul by teammate Dan Burn in the buildup.

Newcastle was in eighth place but only one point behind Manchester United in sixth in the race for European qualification.

Fulham’s winless run extended to three games, since a resounding 3-0 home triumph over Tottenham.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up