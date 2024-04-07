Gladbach rallies to spoil Hasenhüttl’s home debut as Wolfsburg coach

BERLIN (AP) — Rocco Reitz scored late as Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga,…

BERLIN (AP) — Rocco Reitz scored late as Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga, spoiling Ralph Hasenhüttl’s home debut as coach.

It was Hasenhüttl’s second game as Wolfsburg coach after taking over from the fired Niko Kovač. He started with a win but Sunday’s game saw the return of the misfortune that plagued his predecessor.

Ridle Baku got Wolfsburg off to a fine start in the seventh minute, but Gladbach emerged with determination after the break and was duly rewarded when Ko Itakura equalized with a deflected shot in the 52nd and Nathan Ngoumou scored six minutes after that.

Reitz capitalized on a Wolfsburg mistake to seal the win in the 88th with a precise shot from Tomáš Čvančara’s cross.

Some Wolfsburg supporters reacted with whistles at full time with Wolfsburg five points above the relegation zone and six rounds remaining.

Hoffenheim substitute Ihlas Bebou scored in the final minute — three minutes after going on — to seal a 3-1 win against Augsburg in the early game.

If lifted Hoffenheim level on points with seventh-place Augsburg, which has a better goal difference.

Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to clinch the title for the first time next Sunday with a win at home over Werder Bremen. Second-place Bayern lost its second consecutive game on Saturday to let Leverkusen open a 16-point lead.

