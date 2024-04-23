Gilbert has stellar start for Mariners and JRod goes deep in 4-0 win to knock Texas out of 1st

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Gilbert allowed only two hits pitching into the seventh inning, Julio Rodríguez hit his first…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Gilbert allowed only two hits pitching into the seventh inning, Julio Rodríguez hit his first homer and the Seattle Mariners beat Texas 4-0 on Tuesday night, knocking the World Series champion Rangers out of first place for the first time this season.

Gilbert (2-0) struck out six and walked four while throwing 100 pitches over 6 2/3 innings. It was the franchise-record 11th game in a row for the Mariners in which their starter pitched at least five innings and allowed two earned runs or less.

“That’s a typical Mariners game right there, a couple homers and great pitching. And you look up and we’re on the right side of it,” manager Scott Servais said.

“There’s always stuff to clean up, but I think my mentality is good. I’m trying to simplify things and know what makes me successful,” Gilbert said, while crediting catcher Cal Raleigh. “Cal does a really good job mixing it up, and especially with the cutter and slider and just everything when to go to what pitches, and kind of helps me out different times through the order as well.”

The Mariners (12-11), who missed the playoffs last season a year after ending a 21-year postseason drought, have won eight of those games and moved a half-game ahead of Texas (12-12) in the AL West.

Ryne Stanek (one batter), Gabe Speier (one inning) and Andrés Muñoz (one inning) finished off Seattle’s third shutout of the season. The Rangers, 6-10 since winning six of their first eight games, were held scoreless for the second time.

“We feel like we’re going out there every night to win the ball game,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “At the same time, there’s some guys not quite locked in.”

Rodríguez, who had 60 homers over his first two big league seasons, put the Mariners up 4-0 in the third when he pulled a drive 434 feet for a two-run shot that landed about five rows deep in the second deck in left field.

“Definitely felt good,” said Rodriguez, who finally went deep in his 89th at-bat of the season. “I’ve been working every single day to be able to produce at the level I know I can produce. … I feel more like myself today.”

Raleigh put the Mariners ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the first inning off Dane Dunning (2-2).

Dunning struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings, but walked three and all four hits he allowed were for extra bases.

The Rangers, just off a 5-5 road trip that ended a stretch of 17 games in 17 days before a day off Monday, were also shut out in their previous home game, 1-0 to Oakland on April 11. … Gilbert is now 31-0 in his career when the Mariners score at least three runs while he is in the game. … The Rangers didn’t have a hit until Josh Smith’s two-out double in the fourth. Nathaniel Lowe had their other two hits, a leadoff double in the seventh and a single in the ninth.

Mariners: RHP Collin Snider (left knee contusion) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Rangers: C Jonah Heim was activated from the MLB Bereavement List after missing two games, and RHP Jonathan Hernández (right lat strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list after being out the first 23 games. RHP Josh Sborz (right rotator cuff strain) was sent to Double-A Frisco on an injury rehab assignment.

RHP Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.85), who has allowed opponents to bat only .153, pitches for Seattle. RHP Jon Gray goes for the Rangers, who have to win to avoid falling under .500 for the first time since Bochy became their manager before the 2023 season.

