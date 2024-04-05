García and Semien hit 3-run homers, Rangers beat Astros 10-2 in 1st meeting since ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered and drove in four runs, Texas left-hander Cody Bradford allowed only two singles…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered and drove in four runs, Texas left-hander Cody Bradford allowed only two singles pitching into the eighth inning and the World Series champion Rangers beat the Houston Astros 10-2 on Friday night in the first meeting of the instate rivals since last year in the American League Championship Series.

The Rangers led 5-0 in the second after Garcia’s three-run shot with two outs, his AL-leading fourth homer in seven games this season. He pushed his RBI total to 10 with a two-out single that made it 7-0 in the fifth, an inning before Marcus Semien also hit a three-run homer.

“We want want to come out and show everybody that we’re for real again this year, and we mean business,” Rangers catcher Jonah Heim said. “We want to be the attackers.”

Semien had three hits and walked twice for the Rangers (5-2), who finished with 16 hits and six walks.

Jose Altuve led off the game with a single, and the Astros (2-6) didn’t have another hit until Jeremy Peña’s two-out single in the eighth. That was the last batter faced by Bradford (1-0), who before that had retired 23 of 24 batters with four strikeouts and no walks. The only other runner reached on an error.

“It’s good to set the tone against the Astros. I know they kind of whipped our butts here last year,” said Bradford, who got a rousing ovation when he exited the game. “Grew up in the area, and there’s a lot of emotions. … It’s just really special, and really honored, to give the team so many innings tonight.”

Houston had won eight consecutive games at Globe Life Field, including three ALCS games in a series when the visiting team won all seven games. The Astros also swept a three-game series last September, outscoring Texas 39-10 and homering 16 times.

García homered in each of the last four ALCS games, including a go-ahead shot in the sixth inning of Game 5 in Arlington that he punctuated with an empathic bat spike and a slow trot. Two innings later, García got hit by a 98 mph fastball from Bryan Abreu, then immediately turned and got in the face of catcher Martin Maldonado as the benches and bullpens cleared. The Astros won 5-4 after Altuve’s three-run homer in the ninth.

Hoston’s only runs in their first game in Arlington since came when No. 9 batter Jake Meyers homered on Yerry Rodriguez’s first pitch after he relieved Bradford.

Hunter Brown (0-1) allowed eight hits and walked four while giving up five runs over three innings. Houston starters entered the game with 22 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, including Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter Monday night against Tampa Bay.

“He got ahead of some of their hitters, but just couldn’t put them away,” Astros manger Joe Espada said. “Tough time executing his breaking ball.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is set to make a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. The 41-year-old Verlander (right shoulder inflammation) had a bullpen session Thursday, and Espada said everything went well.

Rangers: 1B Nathaniel Lowe (right oblique strain) said he felt good after taking some swings on the field for the first time since getting hurt a month ago in spring training. Manager Bruce Bochy said he would probably face live pitching soon. … 3B Josh Jung (fractured right wrist), who had surgery Tuesday, is scheduled to get his cast removed April 12. He will still be out seven to nine weeks after that.

UP NEXT

J.P. France (0-0, 4.76 ERA) will pitch for Houston on Saturday, a day after being reinstated from the paternity list for the birth of his daughter. Jon Gray (0-0, 9.82) starts for the Rangers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.