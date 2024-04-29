France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injures thigh muscle ahead of the European Championship

MILAN (AP) — France goalkeeper Mike Maignan has injured a muscle in his right thigh just six weeks before the…

MILAN (AP) — France goalkeeper Mike Maignan has injured a muscle in his right thigh just six weeks before the European Championship, his club AC Milan said on Monday.

Milan said Maignan, who is France’s first-choice goalkeeper, underwent an MRI scan that revealed a low-grade lesion on his right adductor muscle.

The Serie A team did not give a timeline for Maignan’s recovery. France plays its opening game at the Euros on June 17 in Germany.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was a last-minute withdrawal against Juventus over the weekend after he felt pain during the warmup.

Maignan’s injury is bad news for France coach Didier Deschamps, who will announce his squad for the Euros on May 16.

Maignan has played 14 games for France and has established himself as the No. 1 goalkeeper ahead of Brice Samba and Alphonse Areola since Hugo Lloris’ international retirement.

