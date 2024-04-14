Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 14, 2024, 1:40 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 71 43 18 6 4 96 238 208
Norfolk 69 41 21 7 0 89 245 199
Worcester 71 32 31 5 3 72 210 234
Maine 71 31 32 8 0 70 246 257
Trois-Rivieres 68 30 30 5 3 68 200 229
Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234
Reading 71 29 34 6 2 66 195 243

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 71 43 23 4 1 91 219 211
Jacksonville 71 42 22 6 1 91 234 188
Florida 72 40 23 7 2 89 224 186
Orlando 72 38 24 7 3 86 220 206
South Carolina 72 39 26 4 3 85 249 218
Savannah 71 30 33 7 1 68 217 238
Atlanta 71 22 45 3 1 48 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 70 47 14 4 5 103 285 206
Indy 72 39 25 6 2 86 230 221
Wheeling 71 38 28 4 1 81 232 204
Kalamazoo 71 37 30 4 0 78 210 200
Fort Wayne 71 35 29 3 4 77 221 222
Cincinnati 72 31 34 7 0 69 236 261
Iowa 72 27 37 6 2 62 186 250

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 71 53 12 4 2 112 301 200
Idaho 72 48 20 2 2 100 303 242
Allen 71 33 34 3 1 70 232 272
Tulsa 70 29 32 8 1 67 216 228
Utah 72 31 36 5 0 67 227 264
Rapid City 72 30 38 4 0 64 236 280
Wichita 72 27 35 9 1 64 220 271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Savannah 3

Reading 3, Orlando 2

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Greenville 7, Atlanta 3

Adirondack 5, Maine 4

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 5, Wichita 4

Idaho 4, Utah 3

Toledo at Wheeling, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 1, Reading 0

Savannah 3, Greenville 0

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Idaho 2, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

