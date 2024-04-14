All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 71 43 18 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 71 43 18 6 4 96 238 208 Norfolk 69 41 21 7 0 89 245 199 Worcester 71 32 31 5 3 72 210 234 Maine 71 31 32 8 0 70 246 257 Trois-Rivieres 68 30 30 5 3 68 200 229 Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234 Reading 71 29 34 6 2 66 195 243

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 71 43 23 4 1 91 219 211 Jacksonville 71 42 22 6 1 91 234 188 Florida 72 40 23 7 2 89 224 186 Orlando 72 38 24 7 3 86 220 206 South Carolina 72 39 26 4 3 85 249 218 Savannah 71 30 33 7 1 68 217 238 Atlanta 71 22 45 3 1 48 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 70 47 14 4 5 103 285 206 Indy 72 39 25 6 2 86 230 221 Wheeling 71 38 28 4 1 81 232 204 Kalamazoo 71 37 30 4 0 78 210 200 Fort Wayne 71 35 29 3 4 77 221 222 Cincinnati 72 31 34 7 0 69 236 261 Iowa 72 27 37 6 2 62 186 250

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 71 53 12 4 2 112 301 200 Idaho 72 48 20 2 2 100 303 242 Allen 71 33 34 3 1 70 232 272 Tulsa 70 29 32 8 1 67 216 228 Utah 72 31 36 5 0 67 227 264 Rapid City 72 30 38 4 0 64 236 280 Wichita 72 27 35 9 1 64 220 271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Savannah 3

Reading 3, Orlando 2

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Greenville 7, Atlanta 3

Adirondack 5, Maine 4

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 5, Wichita 4

Idaho 4, Utah 3

Toledo at Wheeling, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 1, Reading 0

Savannah 3, Greenville 0

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Idaho 2, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

