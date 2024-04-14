All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|71
|43
|18
|6
|4
|96
|238
|208
|Norfolk
|69
|41
|21
|7
|0
|89
|245
|199
|Worcester
|71
|32
|31
|5
|3
|72
|210
|234
|Maine
|71
|31
|32
|8
|0
|70
|246
|257
|Trois-Rivieres
|68
|30
|30
|5
|3
|68
|200
|229
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Reading
|71
|29
|34
|6
|2
|66
|195
|243
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|71
|43
|23
|4
|1
|91
|219
|211
|Jacksonville
|71
|42
|22
|6
|1
|91
|234
|188
|Florida
|72
|40
|23
|7
|2
|89
|224
|186
|Orlando
|72
|38
|24
|7
|3
|86
|220
|206
|South Carolina
|72
|39
|26
|4
|3
|85
|249
|218
|Savannah
|71
|30
|33
|7
|1
|68
|217
|238
|Atlanta
|71
|22
|45
|3
|1
|48
|180
|260
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|70
|47
|14
|4
|5
|103
|285
|206
|Indy
|72
|39
|25
|6
|2
|86
|230
|221
|Wheeling
|71
|38
|28
|4
|1
|81
|232
|204
|Kalamazoo
|71
|37
|30
|4
|0
|78
|210
|200
|Fort Wayne
|71
|35
|29
|3
|4
|77
|221
|222
|Cincinnati
|72
|31
|34
|7
|0
|69
|236
|261
|Iowa
|72
|27
|37
|6
|2
|62
|186
|250
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|71
|53
|12
|4
|2
|112
|301
|200
|Idaho
|72
|48
|20
|2
|2
|100
|303
|242
|Allen
|71
|33
|34
|3
|1
|70
|232
|272
|Tulsa
|70
|29
|32
|8
|1
|67
|216
|228
|Utah
|72
|31
|36
|5
|0
|67
|227
|264
|Rapid City
|72
|30
|38
|4
|0
|64
|236
|280
|Wichita
|72
|27
|35
|9
|1
|64
|220
|271
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Savannah 3
Reading 3, Orlando 2
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Greenville 7, Atlanta 3
Adirondack 5, Maine 4
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3
Allen 3, Tulsa 2
Rapid City 5, Wichita 4
Idaho 4, Utah 3
Toledo at Wheeling, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Maine 3
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Orlando 1, Reading 0
Savannah 3, Greenville 0
Iowa 7, Kansas City 4
Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 1
Allen 6, Tulsa 3
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Idaho 2, Utah 0
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
