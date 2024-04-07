All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|69
|41
|21
|7
|0
|89
|245
|199
|Adirondack
|67
|39
|18
|6
|4
|88
|221
|197
|Maine
|67
|31
|29
|7
|0
|69
|232
|234
|Worcester
|68
|30
|30
|5
|3
|68
|198
|225
|Trois-Rivieres
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|196
|226
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Reading
|69
|28
|33
|6
|2
|64
|192
|240
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|69
|42
|22
|4
|1
|89
|212
|205
|Jacksonville
|68
|41
|21
|5
|1
|88
|225
|176
|South Carolina
|70
|39
|25
|4
|2
|84
|245
|212
|Florida
|69
|37
|23
|7
|2
|83
|213
|180
|Orlando
|70
|37
|24
|6
|3
|83
|217
|203
|Savannah
|69
|29
|33
|6
|1
|65
|211
|234
|Atlanta
|69
|21
|44
|3
|1
|46
|173
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|69
|46
|14
|4
|5
|101
|282
|205
|Indy
|69
|37
|24
|6
|2
|82
|220
|211
|Wheeling
|68
|35
|28
|4
|1
|75
|217
|200
|Fort Wayne
|67
|34
|27
|3
|3
|74
|212
|209
|Kalamazoo
|67
|35
|29
|3
|0
|73
|195
|190
|Cincinnati
|69
|31
|32
|6
|0
|68
|234
|249
|Iowa
|69
|26
|35
|6
|2
|60
|176
|235
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|68
|51
|11
|4
|2
|108
|291
|191
|Idaho
|70
|46
|20
|2
|2
|96
|297
|239
|Tulsa
|67
|29
|30
|7
|1
|66
|209
|216
|Utah
|70
|31
|35
|4
|0
|66
|224
|258
|Allen
|68
|31
|34
|2
|1
|65
|221
|264
|Wichita
|68
|26
|33
|8
|1
|61
|209
|255
|Rapid City
|69
|27
|38
|4
|0
|58
|222
|272
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Orlando 5, Greenville 1
Norfolk 5, Reading 1
Savannah 5, South Carolina 1
Maine 6, Worcester 2
Florida 2, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 5, Iowa 3
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2
Allen 3, Adirondack 2
Idaho 7, Rapid City 5
Kansas City 7, Utah 4
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 3, Reading 2
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1
Florida 6, Savannah 2
Orlando 5, Greenville 2
Worcester 8, Maine 2
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Toledo 4, Iowa 1
Wichita 4, Tulsa 0
Allen 2, Adirondack 1
Idaho 4, Rapid City 2
Kansas City 4, Utah 3
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
