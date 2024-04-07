All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 69 41 21 7…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 69 41 21 7 0 89 245 199 Adirondack 67 39 18 6 4 88 221 197 Maine 67 31 29 7 0 69 232 234 Worcester 68 30 30 5 3 68 198 225 Trois-Rivieres 66 29 29 5 3 66 196 226 Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234 Reading 69 28 33 6 2 64 192 240

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 69 42 22 4 1 89 212 205 Jacksonville 68 41 21 5 1 88 225 176 South Carolina 70 39 25 4 2 84 245 212 Florida 69 37 23 7 2 83 213 180 Orlando 70 37 24 6 3 83 217 203 Savannah 69 29 33 6 1 65 211 234 Atlanta 69 21 44 3 1 46 173 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 69 46 14 4 5 101 282 205 Indy 69 37 24 6 2 82 220 211 Wheeling 68 35 28 4 1 75 217 200 Fort Wayne 67 34 27 3 3 74 212 209 Kalamazoo 67 35 29 3 0 73 195 190 Cincinnati 69 31 32 6 0 68 234 249 Iowa 69 26 35 6 2 60 176 235

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 68 51 11 4 2 108 291 191 Idaho 70 46 20 2 2 96 297 239 Tulsa 67 29 30 7 1 66 209 216 Utah 70 31 35 4 0 66 224 258 Allen 68 31 34 2 1 65 221 264 Wichita 68 26 33 8 1 61 209 255 Rapid City 69 27 38 4 0 58 222 272

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 5, Greenville 1

Norfolk 5, Reading 1

Savannah 5, South Carolina 1

Maine 6, Worcester 2

Florida 2, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 5, Iowa 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Allen 3, Adirondack 2

Idaho 7, Rapid City 5

Kansas City 7, Utah 4

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Orlando 5, Greenville 2

Worcester 8, Maine 2

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Toledo 4, Iowa 1

Wichita 4, Tulsa 0

Allen 2, Adirondack 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 2

Kansas City 4, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

