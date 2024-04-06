All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|66
|39
|18
|5
|4
|87
|220
|195
|Norfolk
|68
|40
|21
|7
|0
|87
|242
|197
|Maine
|66
|31
|28
|7
|0
|69
|230
|226
|Trois-Rivieres
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|196
|226
|Newfoundland
|66
|28
|28
|8
|2
|66
|220
|234
|Worcester
|67
|29
|30
|5
|3
|66
|190
|223
|Reading
|68
|28
|33
|5
|2
|63
|190
|237
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|68
|42
|21
|4
|1
|89
|210
|200
|Jacksonville
|67
|41
|20
|5
|1
|88
|222
|171
|South Carolina
|69
|38
|25
|4
|2
|82
|240
|209
|Florida
|68
|36
|23
|7
|2
|81
|207
|178
|Orlando
|69
|36
|24
|6
|3
|81
|212
|201
|Savannah
|68
|29
|32
|6
|1
|65
|209
|228
|Atlanta
|69
|21
|44
|3
|1
|46
|173
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|68
|45
|14
|4
|5
|99
|278
|204
|Indy
|68
|37
|24
|5
|2
|81
|219
|209
|Wheeling
|68
|35
|28
|4
|1
|75
|217
|200
|Kalamazoo
|66
|35
|28
|3
|0
|73
|194
|185
|Fort Wayne
|66
|33
|27
|3
|3
|72
|210
|208
|Cincinnati
|68
|30
|32
|6
|0
|66
|229
|248
|Iowa
|68
|26
|34
|6
|2
|60
|175
|231
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|67
|50
|11
|4
|2
|106
|287
|188
|Idaho
|69
|45
|20
|2
|2
|94
|293
|237
|Tulsa
|66
|29
|29
|7
|1
|66
|209
|212
|Utah
|69
|31
|35
|3
|0
|65
|221
|254
|Allen
|67
|30
|34
|2
|1
|63
|219
|263
|Wichita
|67
|25
|33
|8
|1
|59
|205
|255
|Rapid City
|68
|27
|37
|4
|0
|58
|220
|268
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Orlando 3, Greenville 1
Savannah 5, South Carolina 4
Friday’s Games
Orlando 5, Greenville 1
Norfolk 5, Reading 1
Savannah 5, South Carolina 1
Maine 6, Worcester 2
Florida 2, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 5, Iowa 3
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2
Allen 3, Adirondack 2
Idaho 7, Rapid City 5
Kansas City 7, Utah 4
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
