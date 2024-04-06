All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 66 39 18 5…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 66 39 18 5 4 87 220 195 Norfolk 68 40 21 7 0 87 242 197 Maine 66 31 28 7 0 69 230 226 Trois-Rivieres 66 29 29 5 3 66 196 226 Newfoundland 66 28 28 8 2 66 220 234 Worcester 67 29 30 5 3 66 190 223 Reading 68 28 33 5 2 63 190 237

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 68 42 21 4 1 89 210 200 Jacksonville 67 41 20 5 1 88 222 171 South Carolina 69 38 25 4 2 82 240 209 Florida 68 36 23 7 2 81 207 178 Orlando 69 36 24 6 3 81 212 201 Savannah 68 29 32 6 1 65 209 228 Atlanta 69 21 44 3 1 46 173 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 68 45 14 4 5 99 278 204 Indy 68 37 24 5 2 81 219 209 Wheeling 68 35 28 4 1 75 217 200 Kalamazoo 66 35 28 3 0 73 194 185 Fort Wayne 66 33 27 3 3 72 210 208 Cincinnati 68 30 32 6 0 66 229 248 Iowa 68 26 34 6 2 60 175 231

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 67 50 11 4 2 106 287 188 Idaho 69 45 20 2 2 94 293 237 Tulsa 66 29 29 7 1 66 209 212 Utah 69 31 35 3 0 65 221 254 Allen 67 30 34 2 1 63 219 263 Wichita 67 25 33 8 1 59 205 255 Rapid City 68 27 37 4 0 58 220 268

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Orlando 3, Greenville 1

Savannah 5, South Carolina 4

Friday’s Games

Orlando 5, Greenville 1

Norfolk 5, Reading 1

Savannah 5, South Carolina 1

Maine 6, Worcester 2

Florida 2, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 5, Iowa 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2

Allen 3, Adirondack 2

Idaho 7, Rapid City 5

Kansas City 7, Utah 4

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

